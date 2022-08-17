Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSC   US2936021086

ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.4813 USD   -1.39%
08:14aENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Releases Updated Investor Presentation Ahead of Corporate Update Call
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ensysce Biosciences : Releases Updated Investor Presentation Ahead of Corporate Update Call

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ensysce Biosciences Releases Updated Investor Presentation Ahead of Corporate Update Call
August 17, 2022 8:01am EDT Download as PDF

~ Call to be Held Today, August 17, 2022 at 11am ET ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 /Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today released an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website accessible via https://ir.ensysce.com/.

The investor presentation has been updated to reflect the previously released data from the Part B, Bioequivalence (BE) arm of the PF614-102 study examining the Company's novel Trypsin-Activated Abuse-Protected (TAAP) opioid, PF614. The BE study follows the successful completion of the multi-ascending twice-daily dosing study of PF614 and compared the release of oxycodone from PF614 versus OxyContin® administered to subjects in both fasted and fed states.

Corporate Update Conference Call

CEO, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CFO, Dave Humphrey, and CMO, Dr. Nily Osman will host the corporate update conference call today.

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 11:00am ET

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13731880

Webcast: ENSC Corporate Update Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13731880.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is seeking to develop next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are expected to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712407/Ensysce-Biosciences-Releases-Updated-Investor-Presentation-Ahead-of-Corporate-Update-Call

Released August 17, 2022

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
08:14aENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Releases Updated Investor Presentation Ahead of Corporate Update Cal..
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial R..
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial R..
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/11Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
08/09ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Completion of $8 Million Convertible Note Financing - Form..
PU
08/09ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Completion of $8 Million Convertible Note Financing
PU
08/09ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
08/08Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. announced that it has received $8 million in funding
CI
08/02ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,65 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 18,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,48 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 458%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Lynn Kirkpatrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Humphrey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bob G. Gower Chairman
William K. Schmidt Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Nily Osman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-88.35%18
MODERNA, INC.-33.87%65 706
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.27%45 640
LONZA GROUP AG-26.68%43 587
SEAGEN INC.10.30%31 450
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.34.54%27 384