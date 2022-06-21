Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSC   US2936021086

ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.4532 USD   -5.58%
08:15aENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Reminds Shareholders to Vote At Upcoming 2022 Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
06/17ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ensysce Biosciences : Reminds Shareholders to Vote At Upcoming 2022 Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ensysce Biosciences Reminds Shareholders to Vote At Upcoming 2022 Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting
June 21, 2022 8:00am EDT Download as PDF

- Shareholder Meeting to be Held on Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00 AM PT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 /Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today reminds shareholders to vote on or before the upcoming annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

Shareholders will be able to attend the 2022 Annual meeting virtually via live webcast by visiting https://agm.issuerdirect.com/ensc.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is seeking to develop next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705820/Ensysce-Biosciences-Reminds-Shareholders-to-Vote-At-Upcoming-2022-Virtual-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting

Released June 21, 2022

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
08:15aENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Reminds Shareholders to Vote At Upcoming 2022 Virtual Annual Shareho..
PU
06/17ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing ..
AQ
05/17ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/12Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/05ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/05Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Announces New Clinical Results from Trials PF614-102 and Pf61..
CI
04/20ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Invited Speaker at SMi 22nd Annual Pain Therap..
PU
04/18Ensysce Biosciences Names Chief Medical Officer
MT
04/18ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Appointment of Dr. Nily Osman as Chief Medical Officer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,65 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 15,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 555%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Lynn Kirkpatrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Humphrey Chief Financial Officer
Bob G. Gower Chairman
William K. Schmidt Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Nily Osman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.-89.03%16
MODERNA, INC.-49.59%50 925
LONZA GROUP AG-35.61%37 643
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.19%37 279
SEAGEN INC.7.02%30 455
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.16%16 562