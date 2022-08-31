Log in
08/17ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Releases Updated Investor Presentation Ahead of Corporate Update Call
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
Ensysce Biosciences : and Quotient Sciences Announce a Partnership on the Development and Clinical Testing of Ensysce's PF614-MPAR, a Novel Opioid Designed to Prevent Abuse and Overdose

08/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Ensysce Biosciences and Quotient Sciences Announce a Partnership on the Development and Clinical Testing of Ensysce's PF614-MPAR, a Novel Opioid Designed to Prevent Abuse and Overdose
August 31, 2022 11:55am EDT Download as PDF

Partnership further expedites Ensysce's development pipeline

NOTTINGHAM, UK; August 31, 2022 - Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, and Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, today announced a partnership to support the development and clinical testing of PF614-MPAR.

PF614-MPAR is a novel opioid combination product for the potential treatment of chronic pain that is designed to prevent both abuse and overdose.

Quotient Sciences is currently using its integrated Translational Pharmaceutics® platform to identify a PF614-MPAR formulation that allows conversion into oxycodone within the prescribed dose range but reduces conversion to oxycodone at higher than prescribed dose levels in an overdose scenario.

The formulation will be an optimized composition that balances dose and release rate, with the candidate formulations being tested in the clinic having been selected from emerging clinical data in order to achieve the desired exposure profile, allowing formulation optimization in humans rather than preclinical species.

Mark Egerton, PhD, CEO of Quotient Sciences, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Ensysce to accelerate the development of their PF614-MPAR program. Quotient Sciences' ability to integrate formulation and clinical services under a single organization will expedite Ensysce's development timeline and provide patients who are suffering with a safer option for pain relief faster."

Lynn Kirkpatrick, PhD, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences, commented: "Opioids have been a longstanding and important type of treatment for moderate to severe pain, but they are prone to abuse and overdose. This widespread problem for patients and society results in significant cost to the healthcare system, which we are trying to address with our two proprietary technology platforms."

"The PF614-MPAR program is designed to fill a great unmet need for effective pain medications that reduce the risk of abuse and specifically prescription drug overdose. This partnership serves as validation of our mission and ultimately our platforms. We continue to make strong progress towards our clinical development of PF614 and are excited to partner with Quotient Sciences to develop PF614- MPAR, as we believe we will be bringing to market important therapeutic options for those in severe pain."

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast. For more information, please visit quotientsciences.com.

Quotient Sciences Company Contact
Kimberly Burrell
Executive Director of Global Marketing
(509) 910-1551
Kimberly.Burrell@QuotientSciences.com

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact
Lynn Kirkpatrick, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact
MZ Group North America Shannon Devine
(203) 741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

Released August 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 16:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
