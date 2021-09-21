Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Entain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Ladbrokes owner Entain - CNBC

09/21/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside a branch of Ladbrokes in London

(Reuters) -Sports betting firm DraftKings has made a $20 billion cash-and-stock offer for British sports betting and gambling company Entain Plc, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The offer price is roughly 2,500 pence per share, according to CNBC's David Faber, largely in DraftKings stock along with a cash component. (https://bit.ly/3hOgEBx)

Shares of Entain, which owns brands such as Ladbrokes, bwin, Coral, PartyPoker and Sportingbet, surged about 22% to 2,268 pence.

The offer comes as U.S.-based sports betting companies seek to go global. In a transatlantic deal, Caesars Entertainment acquired Britain's William Hill in a 2.9 billion pound deal earlier this year.

In January, Entain had rejected an $11 billion from MGM Resorts International, saying it undervalued the company.

Demand for online betting has boomed during the pandemic as customers took to playing from home when casinos and betting shops were off-limits.

DraftKings, which allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests, submitted an offer a few days ago, Faber said, adding that the cash-and-stock mix was unclear.

Entain and DraftKings were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENTAIN PLC
10:32aENTAIN : DraftKings Makes $20 Billion Offer For Entain; Shares Up 16%
MT
09/17ENTAIN : BetMGM Expands Popular In-House, Exclusive Games Portfolio
PU
09/10MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : BETMGM LAUNCHES MOBILE SPORTS BETTING IN ARIZONA; Leading spor..
AQ
09/09ENTAIN : Foundation U.S. supports Seton Hall Law School Training of Legal & Regulatory Pro..
PU
09/09888 stakes $3 bln to buy William Hill businesses
RE
09/08MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : BETMGM PARTNERS WITH TAPPP TO RELEASE RETAIL GIFT CARDS ACROSS..
AQ
09/07ENTAIN : BetMGM Partners with TAPPP to Release Retail Gift Cards Across the US
PU
09/07ENTAIN : Bwin becomes Official Partner of the UEFA Europa League and new UEFA Europa Confe..
PU
09/06ENTAIN : Foundation Partners with Berlin University of Technology and the Nexus Institute ..
PU
09/03MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : CASINO DEL MAR AT LA CONCHA RESORT ANNOUNCES PUERTO RICO MARKE..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTAIN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 849 M 5 263 M 5 263 M
Net income 2021 237 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2021 1 989 M 2 720 M 2 720 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,6x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 11 217 M 15 339 M 15 337 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 18 918
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 915,50 GBX
Average target price 2 184,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Operating Officer
Peter A. Isola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTAIN PLC68.99%15 339
EVOLUTION AB71.44%35 428
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC2.70%35 222
DRAFTKINGS INC.22.42%22 995
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-33.03%22 543
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.41.04%22 357