Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Entain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/26 08:11:03 am
1944.5 GBX   -9.01%
10/25FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Entain plc
DJ
10/25FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : DraftKings Inc
DJ
10/25ENTAIN : Barclays Boosts Entain PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DraftKings walks away from offer to buy Entain

10/26/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London

(Reuters) -U.S. betting firm DraftKings Inc has walked away from making a formal offer to buy Entain after considering a $22.4 billion buyout proposal for the British gambling company, it said on Tuesday.

"After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time," DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said in a statement.

"We are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market," Robins added.

DraftKings shares jumped 7% in premarket trading in New York, while Entain shares fell 11% on the London Stock Exchange, on track for their worst day since January.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Muvija M and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENTAIN PLC
10/25FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Entain plc
DJ
10/25FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : DraftKings Inc
DJ
10/25ENTAIN : Barclays Boosts Entain PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/22FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Entain plc
DJ
10/22FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : DraftKings Inc
DJ
10/21DRAFTKINGS : Deadline for DraftKings and Entain takeover extended at last minute
AQ
10/20FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : DraftKings Inc
DJ
10/20DRAFTKINGS : Deadline for DraftKings and Entain takeover deal extended
AQ
10/19ENTAIN : Extension of “Put Up or Shut Up” deadline
PU
10/19ENTAIN : Gets Deadline Extension For Takeover Offer From DraftKings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTAIN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 838 M 5 293 M 5 293 M
Net income 2021 258 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 2 034 M 2 805 M 2 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,0x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 12 531 M 17 263 M 17 283 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 18 918
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 137,00 GBX
Average target price 2 344,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Operating Officer
Peter A. Isola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTAIN PLC88.53%17 263
EVOLUTION AB80.88%37 787
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.54%34 124
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.50.72%23 891
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-30.46%23 466
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED52.68%22 657