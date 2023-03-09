Entain : 2022 Full Year Results

Click here to download a PDF of the full announcement

9 March 2023

Entain plc

("Entain" or the "Group")

Strong Group performance with underlying EBITDA1,3up 13% at £993m

Continued strategic diversification driving sustainable growth

Entain plc (LSE: ENT),the global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment Group, is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Key Highlights:

Group Net Gaming Revenue ("NGR") up +12% (+10%cc 2 ) in the year Group NGR including 50% share of BetMGM up +18% (+15%cc 2 ) representing a three year compound growth of +11%cc 2

) in the year

Online NGR down -1% (-2%cc 2 ) in 2022, with positive underlying momentum demonstrated across all key markets Underlying Online NGR growth of approximately +3%, excluding the Netherlands and the impacts of regulatory changes in the UK Active customers grew by +7% as we continue to broaden our customer base Continued strategic progress driving 3 year compound growth of Online NGR of +12% cc 2

) in 2022, with positive underlying momentum demonstrated across all key markets

Retail NGR up +66% 9 (+66%cc ,2,9 ) reflecting lapping of Covid comparators in the first half of the year as well as an improved customer offer through betting and gaming terminals

(+66%cc ) reflecting lapping of Covid comparators in the first half of the year as well as an improved customer offer through betting and gaming terminals BetMGM continues to perform strongly and is on track to be EBITDA positive in H2 2023 2022 NGR of $1.44bn up +71% year on year, ahead of expectations 6 29% 8 share in iGaming and 18% 7,8 share in sports-betting and iGaming in the markets where BetMGM operates 2023 net revenue from operations expected to be in the range of $1.8bn-$2bn

Continued growth strategy with further diversification across regulated geographies and products Five transactions announced during 2022, including establishing Entain CEE to unlock significant growth opportunities across the region Launch of unikrn in Brazil and Canada marks our first steps into the esports and skill based wagering market

Further progress on leadership of responsibility and sustainability Only global operator with 100% revenue from regulated or regulating markets Groundbreaking ARC™ player protection programme rolled out across 22 marketsEntain and BetMGM led US online operators' commitment to the first responsible gaming standards for the industry Awarded GamCare's Advanced Safer Gambling Standard, SBC's Global Socially Responsible Operator of the Year for 2022 and numerous safer gambling awards including from S&P and EGR



Financial Highlights:

Strong financial performance with Group underlying EBITDA 1,3 up +13% at £993m at the top of upgraded guidance range Online underlying EBITDA 1,3 down -8% at £828m reflecting strong prior year Covid comparators and absorption of regulatory changes in major markets Retail underlying EBITDA 1,3 of £280m up +319% versus the prior year

up +13% at £993m at the top of upgraded guidance range

Group profit after tax 1 was £33m, down -88% versus 2021

was £33m, down -88% versus 2021 Adjusted diluted EPS 5 (pre FX and BetMGM) of 93.2p up +15%

(pre FX and BetMGM) of 93.2p up +15% Second Interim Dividend of £50m (8.5p per share) announced, bringing the total dividend for the year to £100m (17p per share)

Successful refinancing of Term Loans with strong global demand

Year end adjusted net debt of £2,750m with leverage at 2.8x (2.6x on a proforma basis), reflecting a strong and flexible balance sheet to support investment in our growth strategy

Jette Nygaard-Andersen,CEO of Entain, commented:

"We made excellent financial, operational and strategic progress during 2022, and took significant strides towards our goal of being the global leader in betting, gaming and interactive entertainment. I am particularly proud that Entain leads our industry on responsible gaming and we are now the only global operator exclusively in domestically regulated or regulating markets. It is a mark of the strong progress we have made in executing our sustainable growth strategy, and we continue to see a vast array of opportunities around the world as we expand into the $170bn addressable market that we have identified.

We have a business model that is truly diversified across more than 40 territories, a platform that gives us demonstrable competitive advantages, and a total commitment to providing our ever-broadening customer base with a safe environment in which to enjoy our products and services. These factors, combined with the strong underlying momentum across our business, mean that we continue to look to the future with confidence."

Group Reported1 Year ended 31 December 2022 2021 Change CC2 £m £m % % Net gaming revenue (NGR) 4,348.9 3,886.3 12% 10% Revenue 4,296.9 3,830.0 12% 11% Gross profit 2,714.7 2,435.8 11% Underlying EBITDAR3 1,008.5 898.8 12% Underlying EBITDA3 993.2 881.7 13% Underlying operating profit4 541.8 484.1 12% Underlying profit before tax4 321.8 527.3 Profit after tax 32.9 275.6 Diluted EPS (p) 6.3 44.7 Continuing adjusted diluted EPS5 (p) 60.5 53.8 Continuing adjusted diluted EPS excl US5 (p) 93.2 81.1 Dividend per share (p) 17.0 -

Dividend

In line with the dividend policy announced with the H1 Results in August 2022, the Board proposed a total dividend for 2022 of £100m. This is to be paid to shareholders in equal instalments with H1 and FY results. As such, a second interim dividend of £50m (8.5p share) will be paid to shareholders on 27 April 2023.

Outlook

The Group has delivered strong 2022 results, reflecting the diversity and scale of the business, and the strength and competitive advantage of our unique platform.

As we look to 2023, while we continue to face some regulatory headwinds, we remain excited by the opportunities ahead. As we continue to deliver on our strategy we will provide customers with even more innovative and engaging moments of excitement, and drive further diversification through geographic expansion, product development and a broader customer base. We have started 2023 with positive underlying momentum and we remain confident in our long-term strategic prospects.

Notes

2022 and 2021 reported results are audited and relate to continuing operations

Growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by translating both current and prior year performance at the 2022 exchange rates

EBITDAR is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rent and associated costs, share based payments and share of JV income. EBITDA is defined as EBITDAR after charging rent and associated costs. Both EBITDAR and EBITDA are stated pre-separately disclosed items

Stated pre-separately disclosed items

Adjusted for the impact of separately disclosed items, foreign exchange movements on financial indebtedness and losses/gains on derivative financial instruments (see note 6 in the financial statements. EPS is also disclosed excluding BetMGM as this gives a better view of the EPS attributable to the Entain trading businesses)

BetMGM guidance on 2022 NGR of over $1.3bn, as stated at Business Update on 19 January 2022

BetMGM revenues comprise of sports (Online and Retail) and iGaming revenues

Three month period to December 2022, in markets in which BetMGM operates, excluding AZ as yet to report

Retail performance numbers are quoted on a LFL basis and also excludes the post acquisition performance of shops in Croatia

Note: Retail operates in UK, Italy, Belgium, Croatia and Republic of Ireland. During 2022, there was an average of 4,310 shops in the estate, compared to an average of 4,540 in the same period last year.

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction and SuperSport; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US. Entain provides the technology and capabilities which power BetMGM as well as exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK and is the only global operator to exclusively operate in domestically regulated or regulating markets operating in over 40 territories.

Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set a science-based target, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects. For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

