9 February 2021

Entain plc

('Entain' or the 'Group')

Entain achieves the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon, reducing CO 2 year on year for its UK operations, reflecting its commitment to sustainability through governance, carbon accounting, and carbon management.

The Carbon Trust is an international climate change and sustainability consultancy with the mission to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy by helping governments, businesses and organisations to reduce carbon emissions and achieve greater resource efficiency.

Entain began working with the Carbon Trust in 2020 to advance its efforts to reduce the Group's environmental impact and verify its emissions disclosures. Having achieved the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon in the UK, Entain will continue to work with the Carbon Trust to certify its global operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said:

'We all need to play our part to address the challenge of climate change and at Entain, we are committed to leading the industry to help build a sustainable future. Achieving the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon is an important recognition of the progress we have made to date and we are determined to continue our efforts to minimise our environmental impact.'

Hugh Jones, Managing Director at the Carbon Trust Advisory said:

'By achieving the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon, Entain has demonstrated both a commitment and an effective strategy to deliver on its decarbonisation journey. We hope this will encourage its industry peers to follow suit and build a net-zero future.'

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE:ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

About the Carbon Trust

The Carbon Trust is an international climate change and sustainability consultancy with the mission to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy by helping governments, businesses and organisations to reduce carbon emissions and achieve greater resource efficiency.

A leader in environmental footprinting, the Carbon Trust certifies the footprint of products, organisations and value chains across the globe.

For further information: https://www.carbontrust.com/