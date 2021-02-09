Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entain plc    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entain : Achieves the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon

02/09/2021 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9 February 2021

Entain plc
('Entain' or the 'Group')

Entain achieves the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon, reducing CO2 year on year for its UK operations, reflecting its commitment to sustainability through governance, carbon accounting, and carbon management.

The Carbon Trust is an international climate change and sustainability consultancy with the mission to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy by helping governments, businesses and organisations to reduce carbon emissions and achieve greater resource efficiency.

Entain began working with the Carbon Trust in 2020 to advance its efforts to reduce the Group's environmental impact and verify its emissions disclosures. Having achieved the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon in the UK, Entain will continue to work with the Carbon Trust to certify its global operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said:

'We all need to play our part to address the challenge of climate change and at Entain, we are committed to leading the industry to help build a sustainable future. Achieving the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon is an important recognition of the progress we have made to date and we are determined to continue our efforts to minimise our environmental impact.'

Hugh Jones, Managing Director at the Carbon Trust Advisory said:

'By achieving the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon, Entain has demonstrated both a commitment and an effective strategy to deliver on its decarbonisation journey. We hope this will encourage its industry peers to follow suit and build a net-zero future.'

ENDS

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

Entain plc
David Lloyd-Seed, Director of Investor Relations & External Communications
Jennifer Spencer, Investor Relations Manager

investors@entaingroup.com
david.lloyd-seed@entaingroup.com
jennifer.spencer@entaingroup.com

Media
Entain plc
Tessa Curtis, Head of Media Relations
Jay Dossetter, Head of ESG and Press Office

tessa.curtis@entaingroup.com
jay.dossetter@entaingroup.com

Powerscourt
Rory Godson / Rob Greening / Sam Austrums

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446
entain@powerscourt-group.com

About Entain plc
Entain plc (LSE:ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

About the Carbon Trust
The Carbon Trust is an international climate change and sustainability consultancy with the mission to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy by helping governments, businesses and organisations to reduce carbon emissions and achieve greater resource efficiency.

A leader in environmental footprinting, the Carbon Trust certifies the footprint of products, organisations and value chains across the globe.

For further information: https://www.carbontrust.com/

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 19:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTAIN PLC
08:07aENTAIN : Achieves the Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon
PU
02/05MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Barry Sanders Inks Multi-year Deal With BetMGM As Ce..
AQ
02/02ENTAIN : Statement in response to press speculation in Australia
PU
02/02Entain confirms offer to buy Aussie betting firm Tabcorp's unit
RE
02/01ENTAIN : in Early Talks to Buy Tabcorp's Wagering, Media Business in Australia
MT
02/01ENTAIN : launches ‘The Players' Panel' to help balance the debate on betti..
PU
01/29MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : The Athletic And BetMGM Announce Exclusive Sports Be..
AQ
01/28ENTAIN : Barclays Upgrades Entain To Overweight From Equalweight, Lifts PT
MT
01/22MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : BetMGM Signs Chris Chelios As Celebrity Brand Ambass..
AQ
01/21ENTAIN PLC : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 603 M 4 970 M 4 970 M
Net income 2020 132 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2020 1 821 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,9x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 7 713 M 10 635 M 10 640 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 980
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 567,93 GBX
Last Close Price 1 318,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Morana Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTAIN PLC16.28%10 591
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.86%38 438
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.64%34 296
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.52%34 280
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB11.33%23 507
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.49.25%18 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ