    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
Entain : BetMGM named ‘Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Cheddar News'

08/03/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
03 August 2021

BetMGM named 'Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Cheddar News'

Leading sports betting operator BetMGM is partnering with digital-first news network Cheddar News to launch Cheddar Bets, a weekly program offering a first-of-its-kind exploration of the intersection of sports betting and financial markets. The partnership between the two companies also establishes BetMGM as the 'Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Cheddar News.'

Liam Roecklein, SVP and General Manager at Cheddar News said, 'Cheddar News is focused on what's next in the worlds of tech, science, innovation, and reaching the modern and always-online news consumer. Now, together in partnership with BetMGM, Cheddar Bets will dive deep into the world of sports betting and its effect on sports, technology, financial markets, regulation and more, all while highlighting the community that has changed the game and continues to drive the sports betting industry forward.

Airing Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. ET on Cheddar News, Cheddar Bets will broadcast from a custom-built BetMGM studio in New York and dive into the weekly sports calendar, seen through the lens of sports betting, and its impact on Wall Street. Cheddar Bets will also provide insider access to behind-the-book intel from BetMGM's oddsmakers. The show premieres Thursday, August 19th.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer at BetMGM said, 'As BetMGM continues to invest in innovative sports betting content, we've found a great partner in Cheddar News. Through Cheddar Bets we'll provide informative and entertaining programming to engage new audiences.'

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

Contacts

Erin Smyth

Altice USA/Cheddar News

erin.smyth@alticeusa.com

Elisa Richardson

BetMGM

press@betmgm.com

Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

betmgm@kirvindoak.com

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
