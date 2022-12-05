|
Entain : EPS cut (2022: -12.5%, 2023: -6.0%)
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about ENTAIN PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ENTAIN PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 707 M
5 849 M
5 849 M
|Net income 2023
|
302 M
375 M
375 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 962 M
3 680 M
3 680 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|25,6x
|Yield 2023
|1,43%
|
|Capitalization
|
7 643 M
9 497 M
9 497 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,25x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,05x
|Nbr of Employees
|24 063
|Free-Float
|97,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|1 298,00 GBX
|Average target price
|1 847,53 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|42,3%