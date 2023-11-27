Stock GVC ENTAIN PLC
PDF Report : Entain plc

Entain plc

GVC

IM00B5VQMV65

Casinos & Gaming

 05:49:37 2023-11-27 am EST
840.60 GBX -2.14% -2.07% -36.33%
11:10am ENTAIN : Focus on ‘sound’ long-term strategy overshadows in-line Q323 Alphavalue
10:24am A big week for macro data
Latest news about Entain plc

ENTAIN : Focus on ‘sound’ long-term strategy overshadows in-line Q323 Alphavalue
A big week for macro data
Peel, Numis up Rightmove; Goldman cuts Entain AN
UK's FTSE 100 dips on miners, energy drag RE
Entain to Pay GBP585 Million UK Penalty Over Bribery Case MT
Ladbrokes-owner Entain reaches settlement deal on Turkish bribery probe RE
Entain faces GBP585 million fine in initial deferred prosecution deal AN
UBS Trims Entain PT, Affirms Buy Rating MT
Barclays Reduces Entain PT, Affirms Overweight Rating MT
Investors told to 'sell' Sage and Deliveroo AN
Entain Faces Fresh Criticism from Two Activist Investors MT
Sachem Head Capital Management and Dendur Capital Pile Pressure on Entain Plc CI
Exane BNP Downgrades Entain to Neutral from Outperform MT
Exane BNP cuts Entain but raises SSE AN
Burberry cuts guidance; Mars to buy Hotel Chocolat AN
Entain directors buy company shares, including chair and CEO AN
Bragg Gaming Brief: Extended its Agreement with UK-listed Entain Plc to supply Entain's Dutch iGaming operator, BetCity.nl, with the Co's Player Account Management Platform until 2025 MT
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Extends Agreement with Entain for Provision of Pam to Betcity.nl CI
Deutsche Bank Lowers Entain PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
JPMorgan lifts Smith & Nephew AN
Stocks buoyant as investors bet rates have peaked AN
Transcript : Entain Plc, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Entain says net gaming revenue grows in third quarter AN
London stocks climb on upbeat earnings, BoE decision in focus RE
London stocks rise over 1% on upbeat earnings, BoE decision in focus RE

Chart Entain plc

Chart Entain plc
Company Profile

Entain plc is one of the leading European operators of sports betting and gaming (casino, poker and bingo) online in online and through betting shop estates. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: the Royaume Uni (47.3%), Italy (11%), Europe (22.5%), Australia (10.8%) and other (8.4%).
Sector
Casinos & Gaming
Calendar
2023-12-03 - BETMGM Business Update Event
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Entain plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
8.590GBP
Average target price
13.06GBP
Spread / Average Target
+52.07%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Casinos & Gaming

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ENTAIN PLC Stock Entain plc
-36.47% 6 919 M $
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Stock Flutter Entertainment plc
+10.85% 28 000 M $
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED Stock Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
-16.67% 24 323 M $
EVOLUTION AB Stock Evolution AB
+8.55% 22 736 M $
SANDS CHINA LTD Stock Sands China Ltd
-21.04% 21 549 M $
DRAFTKINGS INC. Stock DraftKings Inc.
+239.77% 18 044 M $
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Stock Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
+10.72% 9 936 M $
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED Stock Churchill Downs Incorporated
+14.19% 9 005 M $
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX Stock La Française des Jeux
-11.23% 6 990 M $
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED Stock The Lottery Corporation Limited
-2.01% 6 522 M $
Other Casinos & Gaming
