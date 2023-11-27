Entain plc
Equities
GVC
IM00B5VQMV65
Casinos & Gaming
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|840.60 GBX
|-2.14%
|-2.07%
|-36.33%
|11:10am
|ENTAIN : Focus on ‘sound’ long-term strategy overshadows in-line Q323
|10:24am
|A big week for macro data
More about the company
Entain plc is one of the leading European operators of sports betting and gaming (casino, poker and bingo) online in online and through betting shop estates. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: the Royaume Uni (47.3%), Italy (11%), Europe (22.5%), Australia (10.8%) and other (8.4%).
SectorCasinos & Gaming
Calendar
2023-12-03 - BETMGM Business Update Event
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
8.590GBP
Average target price
13.06GBP
Spread / Average Target
+52.07%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-36.47%
|6 919 M $
|+10.85%
|28 000 M $
|-16.67%
|24 323 M $
|+8.55%
|22 736 M $
|-21.04%
|21 549 M $
|+239.77%
|18 044 M $
|+10.72%
|9 936 M $
|+14.19%
|9 005 M $
|-11.23%
|6 990 M $
|-2.01%
|6 522 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Entain plc - London Stock Exchange
- News Entain plc
- Entain : Focus on ‘sound’ long-term strategy overshadows in-line Q323