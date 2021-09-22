Log in
ENTAIN : Foundation to Support UNLV on Pioneering Research Initiative
PU
ENTAIN : Further Statement on Media Speculation
PU
ENTAIN : DraftKings makes $22.4 billion bid for UK's Entain
AQ
Entain : Foundation to Support UNLV on Pioneering Research Initiative

09/22/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
22 September 2021

Entain Foundation to Support UNLV on Pioneering Research Initiative

Prospective Center for Gambling, Policy and Health at UNLV's International Gaming Institute

The Entain Foundation U.S., is to provide a founding grant to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) for a pioneering betting and gaming research initiative which, for the first time in the U.S., would combine scientific research with operational expertise to apply best practice in responsible gambling, policy and health.

The Entain Foundation U.S. is a not-for-profit organization funded by Entain, the global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment operator, which jointly owns BetMGM in the US with MGM Resorts International. Today's announcement, which coincides with the American Gaming Association's Responsible Gaming Education Week in the U.S., highlights Entain's continuing commitment to responsible policies and practices.

Bo Bernhard, UNLV Vice President, Economic Development and Executive Director of UNLV's International Gaming Institute, said: "For the first time in this field, this initiative brings vital academic research in the U.S. to the public domain in dozens of applied settings. We are actively moving beyond the traditional 'research center,' since this project will translate scientific research into actionable, operational programs that can be implemented in real venues by operators, regulators, legislators, clinicians, and other stakeholders."

Martin Lycka, Entain Senior Vice President for American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling and trustee of the Entain Foundation US said this initiative is the next logical step. "We continue to support research around the world, but this initiative goes well beyond that and brings into focus what has been missing from this space - practical implementation of the research that will benefit the customer base and the industry itself."

Media Contacts:

Entain Foundation US:
Princeton Strategic Communications
David Klucsik
david@princetonsc.com
+1 609-516-6764
Natasha Alagarasan
natasha@princetonsc.com
+1 609-789-7818

Entain plc
media@entaingroup.com
Jay Dossetter, Head of ESG and Press Office
jay.dossetter@entaingroup.com
Tessa Curtis, Head of Group PR & Media Relationst
Tessa.curtis@entaingroup.com

FINN Partners
John Acunto
john.acunto@finnpartners.com
+1 551-482-8642
Max DeFilippis
max.defilippis@finnpartners.com
+1 201-390-5718

About the Entain Foundation U.S
The Entain Foundation U.S. is a first-of-its-kind non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity and corporate compliance in the U.S. The Foundation was launched in 2019 by the Entain Global Foundation and the Entain Group. Trustees of the Entain Foundation US include Entain's Martin Lycka, former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion Amani Toomer and international gambling regulatory expert Bill Pascrell III, a partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group. The Entain Foundation US also sponsors a variety of information and education programs on problem gambling for professional athletes, collegiate athletes, coaches and teams at 40 U.S colleges and universities and several associated leagues. Globally, the Entain Foundation has committed more than $100 million to responsible gambling programs over the next five years. https://entainfoundation-us.com/

About Entain plc
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a joint-venture with MGM Resorts International creating a leader, BetMGM, in sports betting and iGaming in the US. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set a science-based target, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
