Equities GVC IM00B5VQMV65
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:14 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1147.00 GBX
|-2.30%
|-18.28%
|-13.20%
|07:02pm
|ENTAIN : HMRC settlement overshadows the decent H1 23 showing
|Aug. 17
|Stocks unnerved by rate worries as Adyen plunges
|AN
ENTAIN : HMRC settlement overshadows the decent H1 23 showing
Today at 01:02 pm
More about the company
Entain plc is one of the leading European operators of sports betting and gaming (casino, poker and bingo) online in online and through betting shop estates. Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: the United Kingdom (45.8%), Italy (10.2%), Europe (25.2%), Australia (12%), and other (6.8%).
SectorCasinos & Gaming
Calendar
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
11.74GBP
Average target price
18.27GBP
Spread / Average Target
+55.61%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.20%
|9 559 M $
|+14.68%
|9 058 M $
|+26.08%
|11 346 M $
|+14.73%
|7 397 M $
|+134.15%
|12 235 M $
|-13.84%
|6 766 M $
|+19.06%
|6 476 M $
|+37.52%
|6 207 M $
|+13.91%
|6 092 M $
|-17.93%
|4 830 M $