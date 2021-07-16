Entain : Successful pricing and allocation of new Term Loan following strong global demand

16 July 2021

Entain plc

('Entain' or the 'Group')

Successful pricing and allocation of new Term Loan following strong global demand

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming entertainment group, today announces the pricing and allocation of a $1,125m First Lien Term Loan B in USD ('the New Loan'), with maturity on 29 March 2027.

The proceeds of the New Loan will be used to refinance/repay the existing $774m USD First Lien Term Loan B, which is due to mature on 29 March 2024, and provide additional funds of $351m (c. £250m) to support corporate development and M&A.

Following very strong demand from global credit investors, the New Loan has been priced at LIBOR1+250bps2 and was allocated at 99.75.

The borrowers will be Entain's wholly owned subsidiaries Entain Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited and GVC Finance LLC. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.

Notes:

LIBOR subject to a 0.5% floor

+/- 25bps if Leverage as defined in the Senior Facilities Agreement dated 7 July 2021 is greater than 3x / less than 2x

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports betting and gaming opportunity in the US, through BetMGM. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set Science Based Targets, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28