Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Entain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entain : Successful pricing and allocation of new Term Loan following strong global demand

07/16/2021 | 10:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 July 2021

Entain plc
('Entain' or the 'Group')

Successful pricing and allocation of new Term Loan following strong global demand

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming entertainment group, today announces the pricing and allocation of a $1,125m First Lien Term Loan B in USD ('the New Loan'), with maturity on 29 March 2027.

The proceeds of the New Loan will be used to refinance/repay the existing $774m USD First Lien Term Loan B, which is due to mature on 29 March 2024, and provide additional funds of $351m (c. £250m) to support corporate development and M&A.

Following very strong demand from global credit investors, the New Loan has been priced at LIBOR1+250bps2 and was allocated at 99.75.

The borrowers will be Entain's wholly owned subsidiaries Entain Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited and GVC Finance LLC. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.

Notes:

  • LIBOR subject to a 0.5% floor
  • +/- 25bps if Leverage as defined in the Senior Facilities Agreement dated 7 July 2021 is greater than 3x / less than 2x

Enquiries:

Treasury - Entain plc
Charlie Sutters - Director of Tax, Treasury & Insurance

Investor Relations - Entain plc
David Lloyd-Seed, Group Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Davina Hobbs, Senior Investor Relations Manager

charlie.sutters@entaingroup.com

investors@entaingroup.com
david.lloyd-seed@entaingroup.com
davina.hobbs@entaingroup.com
jennifer.spencer@entaingroup.com

Media - Powerscourt
Rob Greening / Elly Williamson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446
entain@powerscourt-group.com

About Entain plc
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports betting and gaming opportunity in the US, through BetMGM. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set Science Based Targets, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 02:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTAIN PLC
07/16ENTAIN : Successful pricing and allocation of new Term Loan following strong glo..
PU
07/16MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : BETMGM AND PITTSBURGH PIRATES ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP; ..
AQ
07/15ENTAIN : BetMGM and Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Wide-Ranging Partnership
PU
07/15ENTAIN : Citigroup Boosts Entain PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/15FACTBOX : Record-low rates spur Australia M&A frenzy in 2021
RE
07/14ENTAIN : S&P Affirms Entain Amid Strong Operating Performance in H1; Outlook Sta..
MT
07/13BETS AND BURGERS : UK Plc profits from Euros but pubs miss out
RE
07/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Allegiant Travel, Electronic Arts, Molecular Partners,..
07/09Travel sector flies into brighter skies but global recovery concerns weigh on..
AQ
07/09ENTAIN : Deutsche Bank Lifts Entain PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 818 M 5 255 M 5 255 M
Net income 2021 248 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2021 1 985 M 2 732 M 2 732 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 10 664 M 14 702 M 14 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 18 918
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 821,00 GBX
Average target price 2 100,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Operating Officer
Peter A. Isola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTAIN PLC60.65%14 659
EVOLUTION AB66.96%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-10.13%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.57%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-14.98%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.21.04%21 377