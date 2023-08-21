Entain PLC - London-based sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment company - Announces result of tender offer to shareholders of STS Holdings, Poland's leading sports-betting operator. Says the offer has been accepted by STS shareholders holding in total 155.6 million shares, or around 99% of STS's total share capital. Entain now intends to initiate compulsory acquisition proceedings in respect of the STS shares not tendered and commence the de-listing process from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Back in June, Entain Holdings (CEE) Ltd, the firm's Central and Easter Europe operation, agreed, alongside its joint venture partner EMMA Capital, to acquire 100% of STS.

Current stock price: 1,160.50 pence

12-month change: down 10%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.Reserved.