07 April 2022

Entain is revolutionising the UK racing scene with world-first VR experience

Entain, the global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group, is re-defining horse racing for racegoers with the launch of an immersive, 360° Virtual Reality (VR) experience, spearheaded by its UK brand, Coral.

The innovative VR experience, created in partnership with JockeyCam, is the first of its kind, with pioneering technology providing the opportunity for punters to take the reins, go head-to-head with other virtual riders, and experience the thrill of what it is like to be a jump jockey. This immersive experience will tour around the UK and be available at a number of Coral-sponsored events throughout the year, with its next stop at the Newcastle Races on Good Friday.

This VR experience is the latest in Coral's innovative approach to providing new ways of engaging with customers, and follows its industry first 3D advert on the world-famous Piccadilly Lights as part of its refreshed "Your Horse" campaign. These initiatives showcase how Entain is bringing the sports betting and gaming industry into the future - by investing in new products, interactive content and exciting experiences for the customer, such as VR, esports and social mobile gaming.

This has been core to driving engagement to its UK sports brands, Ladbrokes and Coral, with active customers across the Cheltenham week up by over 40% on 2020, as revealed in today's Q1 2022 trading update.

Dominic Grounsell, Deputy Managing Director Digital at Entain, commented: "The growth and engagement in our UK sports brands shows just how powerful the combination of our core customer offer and immersive experiences can be. We have a really exciting opportunity to do something different and, through our brands, are committed to reaching both new and existing customers in interesting, fresh and engaging ways."

Entain's other world-leading brands are also revolutionising the way in which they create more engaging and personalised interactions with customers. Also in the UK, Ladbrokes launched a new customer initiative, called "Ladbrokes Amplify", which enables football fans to stream music content and gain exclusive access to gigs and events. In Europe, bwin customers have the chance to play on the UEFA Europa league final pitch as part of the bwin Fans Final on 19th May. And in Australia, its Ladbrokes and Neds brands have produced over 170 content pieces, with new adverts due to launch shortly.

The trial footage in the VR experience was filmed with a 360° high-definition camera mounted on the helmets of seven jockeys, who raced over two miles facing 11 fences at the prestigious Chepstow Racecourse. As part of the experience, racegoers will get to ride as one of seven jockeys.

JockeyCam organised the staging and filming of the race, with racehorses supplied by trainer, Tim Vaughan, seven professional jockeys riding in the race, and race commentary provided by Stewart Machin.

