Entain : 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and 2020 Gender Pay Gap Report

29 March 2021
Entain plc
('Entain', the 'Group')
2020 Annual Report and Accounts and 2020 Gender Pay Gap Report
Entain's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 is now available on Entain's corporate website www.entaingroup.com and has been posted to the Company's shareholders. Separately Entain has also published its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2020 which is also available at the Group's website.
LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28
