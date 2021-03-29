Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Entain plc    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entain : 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and 2020 Gender Pay Gap Report

03/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 March 2021

Entain plc
('Entain', the 'Group')

2020 Annual Report and Accounts and 2020 Gender Pay Gap Report

Entain's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 is now available on Entain's corporate website www.entaingroup.com and has been posted to the Company's shareholders. Separately Entain has also published its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2020 which is also available at the Group's website.

Contacts:

Company Secretariat
Emily Carey, Company Secretary

secretary@entaingroup.com

Investor Relations
David Lloyd-Seed, Group Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investors@entaingroup.com

Media
Jay Dossetter, Head of ESG and Press Office
Tessa Curtis, Head of Media Relations

media@entaingroup.com

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTAIN PLC
02:08aENTAIN  : 2020 Annual Report and Accounts and 2020 Gender Pay Gap Report
PU
03/26ENTAIN  : Secures International Standards for Environmental Management and Occup..
PU
03/23MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE POKER IN MICHIGAN; Second St..
AQ
03/22ENTAIN  : BetMGM Launches Online Poker in Michagan
PU
03/22ENLABS  : Entain's $432 Million Takeover Offer For Enlabs Becomes Unconditional
MT
03/19ENTAIN  : and Arena Racing Company Sign Ground-Breaking Media Rights and Distrib..
PU
03/18ENTAIN  : Foundation Partners with Responsible Gambling Council on Research to I..
PU
03/17ENTAIN PLC  : Nomination
CO
03/15ENTAIN  : Jefferies Lifts Entain PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/09ENLABS  : Entain Wins Regulatory Nod For $432.8 Million Enlabs Takeover Bid
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 620 M 4 985 M 4 985 M
Net income 2020 207 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2020 1 797 M 2 475 M 2 475 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 9 097 M 12 547 M 12 527 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 18 980
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 658,57 GBX
Last Close Price 1 554,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Operating Officer
Peter A. Isola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTAIN PLC37.14%12 158
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC15.34%41 049
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED16.76%40 606
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.01%40 113
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB55.91%28 037
DRAFTKINGS INC.36.60%26 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ