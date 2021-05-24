24 May 2021

Entain Foundation Partners with Chance for Childhood to Change Lives Forever

Partnership begins with the Change the First 1,000 Days initiative

Entain, the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment group, is delighted to announce the launch of a new partnership with Chance for Childhood, through its Entain Foundation. Chance for Childhood is an award-winning global charity, which supports the most vulnerable children, including those on the streets, disabled children, children affected by conflict and those that are incarcerated.

The partnership will begin with a new pilot project - Change the first 1,000 Days - to support 600 out of school children in street situations in Accra, Ghana, to ensure they access, and thrive in, early childhood education.

The Entain Foundation will support Chance for Childhood to work within 10 Government Kindergarten Schools in low income areas of Accra to increase the capacity of teachers and care givers to provide tailored services for children with special needs within an inclusive school environment. The project will also employ Learning Support Assistants within these schools to tackle current challenges and improve the cognitive and social development of the children.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the critical importance of the first 1,000 days of a child's life, it is the time that the brain grows fastest and is most responsive to the outside world. The support and care children receive at this critical age affects their chances of survival and productivity in adulthood.

This is even more critical for children living and working in street situations and within low income settings in Accra, who suffer from undernutrition, poor psychosocial stimulation as well as a number of social issues.

The pilot will seek to produce first-time evidence on the specific learning needs of children within the urban context of Accra, acknowledging the multifaceted risks faced by children in low economic backgrounds that has been further compounded by significant shocks caused by Covid-19.

In addition to the Change the first 1,000 Days pilot, The Entain Foundation will be supporting Chance for Childhood on a range of other initiatives, to support vulnerable children.

Commenting on the donation, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of Entain said:

'The Entain Foundation was set up to enable our business to contribute back to society and support communities around the globe. We are proud to be able to support the invaluable work of Chance for Childhood, to make a transformational positive impact on such vulnerable children.

Anna-mai Andrews - Co-CEO Chance for Childhood said:

'Chance for Childhood are absolutely delighted to join forces with The Entain Foundation and all their incredible team to support this critical work to transform the first 1,000 days of children living in the world's most living in some of the world's most unsafe, violent and challenging environments'.

About the Entain Foundation

The Entain Foundation was established to coordinate and support Entain's ESG and CSR initiatives, objectives and donations around the world. The Foundation's efforts are focused on four key areas: Responsible gambling, sports integrity and gambling regulation research, education and treatment; Grass roots, women's and disability sport; Men's health, with a particular focus on mental health; and Projects with a clear link to the local community in Entain's major office locations.

For more information see https://entaingroup.com/entain-foundation/

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports betting and gaming opportunity in the US, through BetMGM. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set an science based target to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

About Chance for Childhood

Chance for Childhood is an award-winning charity working in Africa to support the most vulnerable children, such as street-connected children, children with disabilities, children affected by conflict and children behind bars. In 2019, Chance for Childhood's social protection, justice for children and inclusive education programmes benefitted over 32,000 children, young people, families, community members and frontline workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. Chance for Childhood works alongside visionary community leaders to design and implement innovative and low-cost solutions adapted to the most complex and low-resource contexts, to ensure barriers to quality education, protection and participation are removed even for the most marginalised children and young people.

For more information see: https://chanceforchildhood.org/