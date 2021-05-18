Entain : Retirement from a directorship held by a director

18 May 2021

Entain plc

('Entain', the 'Company')

Retirement from a directorship held by a director

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group announces that Barry Gibson, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has retired as the non-executive chairman and as a director of HomeServe plc with effect from 18th May 2021.

Emily Carey

David Lloyd-Seed, Group Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications secretary@entaingroup.com investors@entaingroup.com Media

Rob Greening / Elly Williamson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

entain@powerscourt-group.com

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28

The Entain Board consists of:

J M Barry Gibson, Chairman of the Board

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Wood, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO

Robert Hoskin, Chief Governance Officer

Stella David, Senior Independent Director

Pierre Bouchut, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

Mark Gregory, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee

Peter Isola, Independent Non-Executive Director

Vicky Jarman, Independent Non-Executive Director

Virginia McDowell, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the ESG Committee

David Satz, Independent Non-Executive Director

As announced on 21 January 2021, Sandeep Tiku, Chief Operating Officer, will formally join the Board as an Executive Director later in 2021.

