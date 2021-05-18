Entain : Retirement from a directorship held by a director

18 May 2021
Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group announces that Barry Gibson, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has retired as the non-executive chairman and as a director of HomeServe plc with effect from 18th May 2021.
Entain plc (LSE:ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents.
The Entain Board consists of:
J M Barry Gibson, Chairman of the Board
Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Wood, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO
Robert Hoskin, Chief Governance Officer
Stella David, Senior Independent Director
Pierre Bouchut, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee
Mark Gregory, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee
Peter Isola, Independent Non-Executive Director
Vicky Jarman, Independent Non-Executive Director
Virginia McDowell, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the ESG Committee
David Satz, Independent Non-Executive Director
As announced on 21 January 2021, Sandeep Tiku, Chief Operating Officer, will formally join the Board as an Executive Director later in 2021.
