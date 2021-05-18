Log in
Entain : Retirement from a directorship held by a director

05/18/2021
18 May 2021

Entain plc
('Entain', the 'Company')

Retirement from a directorship held by a director

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group announces that Barry Gibson, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has retired as the non-executive chairman and as a director of HomeServe plc with effect from 18th May 2021.

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.11(3)

Enquiries:

Company Secretary
Emily Carey
Investor Relations
David Lloyd-Seed, Group Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

secretary@entaingroup.com

investors@entaingroup.com

Media
Powerscourt
Rob Greening / Elly Williamson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446
entain@powerscourt-group.com

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28

About Entain plc
Entain plc (LSE:ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

Notes for Editors
The Entain Board consists of:

  • J M Barry Gibson, Chairman of the Board
  • Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer
  • Rob Wood, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO
  • Robert Hoskin, Chief Governance Officer
  • Stella David, Senior Independent Director
  • Pierre Bouchut, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee
  • Mark Gregory, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee
  • Peter Isola, Independent Non-Executive Director
  • Vicky Jarman, Independent Non-Executive Director
  • Virginia McDowell, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the ESG Committee
  • David Satz, Independent Non-Executive Director

As announced on 21 January 2021, Sandeep Tiku, Chief Operating Officer, will formally join the Board as an Executive Director later in 2021.

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
