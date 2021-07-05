Entain : Statement regarding wagering and media business of Tabcorp Holdings Limited

5 July 2021

Entain plc

('Entain' or the 'Group')

Statement regarding wagering and media business of Tabcorp Holdings Limited

Entain plc (LSE: ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming entertainment group, notes the statement made today by the Board of Tabcorp Holdings Limited ('Tabcorp') outlining its intention to pursue a demerger of its Lotteries & Keno business, which would result in two standalone ASX-listed businesses, Lotteries and KenoCo and Wagering and GamingCo.

Entain is disappointed by the decision of the Tabcorp Board, as we believe our all-cash offer would have delivered superior outcomes for shareholders, customers, employees and the wider industry. Price discipline is essential in building on the significant shareholder value that our global growth strategy will deliver for all our stakeholders and we have a healthy pipeline of opportunities.

Entain's Australian business, comprising the Ladbrokes, Neds, Betstar and Bookmaker brands, continues to build on a record year in 2020. We are confident that it will go from strength to strength as it delivers innovative and highly engaging products for its customers as well as supporting the health of the wider Australian racing industry.

