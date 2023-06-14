Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:42:22 2023-06-14 am EDT
1188.25 GBX   -10.08%
03:20aLondon stocks open muted ahead of Fed rate decision; Entain slumps
RE
03:06aEntain raises GBP600 million to fund STS acquisition
AN
03:01aEuropean shares open flat ahead of Fed decision; Entain plunges
RE
Entain raises GBP600 million to fund STS acquisition

06/14/2023 | 03:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Entain PLC on Wednesday said it has raised about GBP600 million, to help fund its acquisition of STS Holding SA.

Entain is a sports betting and gambling company, which owns brands such as bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet. STS is Poland's leading sports-betting operator.

Late Tuesday, the company said it will launch a tender offer to acquire the company for a total consideration of GBP750 million. The tender offer was intended to raise GBP600 million.

The placing price of GBP12.30 represents a 6.9% discount to the closing share price of GBP13.22 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Entain said it placed a total of 48.3 million shares at the placing price and said retail investors subscribed for 486,010 shares at the same price.

The placing and the retail offer together raised gross proceeds of about GBP600 million.

The net proceeds of the fundraise will be used to partly fund the acquisition of STS and the remainder will be used to fund further near-term acquisitions.

On Tuesday, Entain said it will fund 75% of its acquisition, while EMMA will fund the remaining 25%, in proportion to both companies' current shareholdings in STS.

Th firm said the acquisition is expected to add "attractive synergies" to its CEE operation, noting that STS is the market leader in Poland.

Entain shares were flat at 1,321.50 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTAIN PLC -10.14% 1185.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STS HOLDING S.A. 12.56% 24.2 Delayed Quote.24.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 726 M 5 959 M 5 959 M
Net income 2023 291 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2023 2 957 M 3 728 M 3 728 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,3x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 7 782 M 9 813 M 9 813 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 24 063
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 321,50 GBX
Average target price 1 834,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Technology Officer
Virginia M. McDowell Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTAIN PLC0.00%9 813
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.73%35 116
SANDS CHINA LTD8.69%29 085
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.19%28 830
EVOLUTION AB39.73%28 306
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED26.67%17 147
