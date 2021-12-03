3 December 2021

Entain wins industry-leading awards on both sides of the Atlantic

Entain is crowned Operator of the Year at EGR's Operator Awards and Socially Responsible Operator of the Year at SBC Awards North America.

Entain, the global sports betting, gaming, and interactive entertainment group, is 2021 winner of prestigious awards on both sides of the Atlantic, being named Socially Responsible Operator of the Year at the SBC Awards North America, and EGR Operator of the Year - both of which celebrate the very best in sports betting and gaming.

The premium awards are a milestone achievement for Entain as it nears its one-year anniversary since renewing its corporate identity and evidences the Group's focus - and success - in delivering sustainable, consistent, and diversified growth.

In crowning Entain Operator of the Year for the third time in the last four years*, the EGR judges pointed to Entain's market leading position based on 23 consecutive quarters of double-digit online growth, also noting the Group is "absolutely smashing it" in the US and "edging it for all sorts of performance reasons".

Entain's Foxy Bingo also took home EGR's Bingo Operator of the Year title, with judges crediting the operator for its "above sector growth", customer journey work, and for being "the most innovative and biggest improver" of the last year.

The inaugural SBC Awards North America, which took place on 2 December in New York, recognised the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all major disciplines. In winning Socially Responsible Operator of the Year, Entain was credited for its responsible gambling initiatives in the US and wider Americas. BetMGM, the Group's US joint venture, also took home the title of Casino Operator of the Year, underlining its leadership in iGaming.

Welcoming the awards, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain's CEO, commented: "It is a great achievement to win these prestigious awards and we are delighted to receive this recognition. We are making great progress in delivering our strategy of sustainability and growth - these wins are testament to the dedication of our hard-working teams, and the work we deliver in our operating markets".

-ENDS-

*Entain, then GVC Holdings, was named EGR Operator of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

