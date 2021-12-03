Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Entain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

ENTAIN PLC

(GVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entain : wins industry-leading awards on both sides of the Atlantic

12/03/2021 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3 December 2021

Entain wins industry-leading awards on both sides of the Atlantic

Entain is crowned Operator of the Year at EGR's Operator Awards and Socially Responsible Operator of the Year at SBC Awards North America.

Entain, the global sports betting, gaming, and interactive entertainment group, is 2021 winner of prestigious awards on both sides of the Atlantic, being named Socially Responsible Operator of the Year at the SBC Awards North America, and EGR Operator of the Year - both of which celebrate the very best in sports betting and gaming.

The premium awards are a milestone achievement for Entain as it nears its one-year anniversary since renewing its corporate identity and evidences the Group's focus - and success - in delivering sustainable, consistent, and diversified growth.

In crowning Entain Operator of the Year for the third time in the last four years*, the EGR judges pointed to Entain's market leading position based on 23 consecutive quarters of double-digit online growth, also noting the Group is "absolutely smashing it" in the US and "edging it for all sorts of performance reasons".

Entain's Foxy Bingo also took home EGR's Bingo Operator of the Year title, with judges crediting the operator for its "above sector growth", customer journey work, and for being "the most innovative and biggest improver" of the last year.

The inaugural SBC Awards North America, which took place on 2 December in New York, recognised the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all major disciplines. In winning Socially Responsible Operator of the Year, Entain was credited for its responsible gambling initiatives in the US and wider Americas. BetMGM, the Group's US joint venture, also took home the title of Casino Operator of the Year, underlining its leadership in iGaming.

Welcoming the awards, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain's CEO, commented: "It is a great achievement to win these prestigious awards and we are delighted to receive this recognition. We are making great progress in delivering our strategy of sustainability and growth - these wins are testament to the dedication of our hard-working teams, and the work we deliver in our operating markets".

-ENDS-

*Entain, then GVC Holdings, was named EGR Operator of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Media Contacts

Entain plc
Tessa Curtis, Head of Group PR & Media Relations
Jay Dossetter, Head of ESG and Press Office
Jodie Hitch, PR Manager

media@entaingroup.com
tessa.curtis@entaingroup.com
jay.dossetter@entaingroup.com
jodie.hitch@entaingroup.com

About Entain plc
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a joint venture with MGM Resorts International creating a leader, BetMGM, in sports betting and iGaming in the US. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set a science-based target, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects. For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

Disclaimer

Entain plc published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTAIN PLC
10:42aENTAIN : wins industry-leading awards on both sides of the Atlantic
PU
12/02ENTAIN : Secures Live Horse Racing Content for its UK Retail Brands until 2026
PU
11/21Parties Vying for the TAB Reportedly Drafts in Investment Banks
CI
11/19Entain In Talks To Buy Olympic Entertainment Group For Over $1 Billion
MT
11/18ENTAIN : Foundation U.S. Sponsors NBA Legend Charles Oakley's “Oak Out Hunger”..
PU
11/12Deutsche Bank Maintains Entain At Buy, Lifts PT
MT
11/10Entain Launches First Global Impact Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
CI
11/10Entain boss says U.S. JV played role in sinking $22 billion DraftKings deal talks
RE
11/10Entain Unveils Global Initiative to Expand Technology Access
MT
11/10Entain showcases leadership in ESG and launches new initiatives
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTAIN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 833 M 5 087 M 5 087 M
Net income 2021 258 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2021 2 034 M 2 699 M 2 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,4x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 9 754 M 12 983 M 12 944 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 918
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ENTAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Entain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 663,00 GBX
Average target price 2 387,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Matthew Wood CFO, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tiku Chief Operating Officer
Peter A. Isola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTAIN PLC46.71%12 983
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-29.29%23 798
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-28.34%23 647
EVOLUTION AB5.20%20 888
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED41.19%20 826
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.21.22%19 246