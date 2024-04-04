(Alliance News) - Entain PLC on Thursday announced a change in chairmanship, as the company continues to search for a new chief executive officer following Jette Nygaard-Andersen's December departure.

Entain is an Isle of Man-headquartered sports betting and gambling company, whose brands include Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet.

Entain said that Chair Barry Gibson has chosen to step down from his position by the end of September, having served in the role since February 2020.

Stella David, interim CEO of Entain since December, will replace Gibson as chair following his departure.

Gibson may step down earlier than September, Entain said, depending on the timing and appointment of a new CEO.

Entain said that the search for a permanent CEO, following the departure of Nygaard-Andersen in December, is "ongoing and is progressing well".

Nygaard-Andersen's departure came after the company agreed to pay GBP585 million to HMRC to settle an investigation concerning alleged bribery at its Turkish businesses between 2011 and 2017.

"During his time as chair, Barry has played an integral role in the transformation from GVC to Entain, which has included a significant improvement in the quality of the group's operations, revenues, governance processes, and procedures," Entain said.

"He has also overseen the renewal of the Board, the Group's focus on operating only in regulated or regulating markets, and the resolution of the HMRC investigation into the group's legacy Turkish facing operations."

Shares in Entain were up 1.4% at 770.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

