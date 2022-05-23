Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETTX   US2936141033

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.

(ETTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 10:41:25 am EDT
2.175 USD   +20.83%
10:31aETTX STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
09:19aInnoviva to Acquire Remaining Stake in Entasis Therapeutics for $2.20 Per Share in Cash; Entasis Stock Surges Pre-Bell
MT
08:32aInnoviva to Acquire Entasis Therapeutics
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ETTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

05/23/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) to Innoviva, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash is fair to Entasis shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Entasis shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Entasis and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Entasis shareholders; (2) determine whether Innoviva is underpaying for Entasis; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Entasis shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Entasis shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Entasis shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
10:31aETTX STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Entasis Therapeut..
BU
09:19aInnoviva to Acquire Remaining Stake in Entasis Therapeutics for $2.20 Per Share in Cash..
MT
08:32aInnoviva to Acquire Entasis Therapeutics
GL
08:31aInnoviva to Acquire Entasis Therapeutics
AQ
05/18Entasis Therapeutics Presents Data Highlights from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial at 2022 America..
AQ
05/17Entasis Therapeutics Presents Data Highlights from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial at 2022 America..
GL
05/17Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Presents Data Highlights from Phase 3 Attack Trial A..
CI
05/06Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics Holdings to Neutral From Overweight, ..
MT
04/28Entasis Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Busine..
AQ
04/28Wedbush Lifts Price Target on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings to $2 From $1.80 on Innoviv..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -60,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,1 M 86,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manoussos Perros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristie Wagner VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David D. Meek Chairman
Ruben Tommasi Chief Scientific Officer
David Altarac Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.-17.81%86
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.08%80 075
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.69%71 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.76%66 136
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.92%42 735
BIONTECH SE-36.77%39 612