Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETTX   US2936141033

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.

(ETTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entasis Therapeutics : 10192021 - TLD Conference Call_FINAL.pdf

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phase 3 ATTACK Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam

Nasdaq: ETTX

October 2021

0

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as

''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,''

''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''target,'' ''should,'' "will," ''would,'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the plans of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company") to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials, the timing and availability of data from its clinical trials, advancement of ETX0462 into a Phase 1 clinical trial, the efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 3 trials that, if positive, will be sufficient to support the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its ability to obtain grants or other government funding to develop product candidates, its ability to take advantage of benefits offered by current and pending legislation related to the development of products addressing antimicrobial resistance, the timing of its planned regulatory filings, the timing of and ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, the clinical utility of its product candidates and the potential advantages compared to other treatments, its commercialization, marketing and distribution capabilities and strategy, its ability to establish and maintain arrangements for the manufacture of its product candidates, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations and to recognize the potential benefits of such collaborations, its estimates regarding the market opportunities for its product candidates, its intellectual property position and duration of its patent rights and its estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of the Company's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates, unexpected litigation or other disputes and the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's control. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available. This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

1

Primary Efficacy and Safety Objectives of ATTACK Were Achieved

Robust positive SUL-DUR results

  • Non-inferiorityin 28-dayall-cause mortality vs. colistin in patients with carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus infections and overall trend favoring SUL-DUR
  • Statistically significant higher clinical cure rate at Test of Cure compared to colistin
  • Favorable safety profile compared to colistin with a statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity
  • Additional analyses of non-inferiority at 28-days and 14-days support primary efficacy results
  • Part B (including colistin-resistantAcinetobacter) mortality rate consistent with Part A
  • Comparable baseline demographics in both treatment groups
  • Overall adverse events (AEs) in the safety population comparable between treatment groups

2

ATTACK: Single Global Phase 3 Pivotal Trial - Part A

Head-to-head vs. colistin in carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacter infections

SUL-DUR

Patients (n=125) with

+ imipenem

Patients (n=181) with

carbapenem-resistant

documented

1:1

Acinetobacter

Acinetobacter infections

Infections

(HABP, VABP, VP, BSI)

Colistin

+ imipenem

~95% of all baseline Acinetobacter isolates tested were carbapenem-resistant

Endpoints

Primary efficacy analysis:

  • 28-dayall-cause mortality (ACM) in CRABC m-MITT population

Primary safety analyses:

  • Nephrotoxicity (RIFLE criteria)
  • Overview of AEs

Select secondary analyses:

  • 28-dayACM in ITT and m-MITT populations
  • 14-dayACM in m-MITT and CRABC m- MITT populations
  • Clinical cure at EOT, TOC, and LFU in CRABC m-MITT

HABP: Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia; VABP: Ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia; VP: Ventilated pneumonia. BSI: Bloodstream infection; SUL-DUR:sulbactam-durlobactam;

ACM: All-Cause Mortality; CRABC: Carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex; m-MITT: Microbiologically Modified Intent-to-Treat; RIFLE: Risk, Injury, and Failure;

and Loss, and End-stage kidney disease; TOC: Test of Cure; EOT: End of Treatment; LFU: Late Follow Up.

3

ATTACK: Single Global Phase 3 Pivotal Trial - Part B

Open label arm enrolling patients not eligible for Part A

Endpoints

Efficacy:

Patients with documented

Patients (n=28)

28-Day ACM in ITT population

SUL-DUR

Acinetobacter infections;

safety and supportive

14-Day ACM in m-MITT population

+ imipenem

not eligible for Part A1

efficacy

Safety:

Overview of AEs

1. Includes patients with HABP, VABP and bacteremia due to colistin-resistantAcinetobacter or patients with known intolerance to colistin.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
08:42aENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : 10192021 - TLD Conference Call_FINAL.pdf
PU
08:12aENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : announces positive topline results for sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-D..
PU
08:03aENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06:00aENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : Says Phase 3 Trial of Antibiotic for Drug-Resistant Infection Shows..
MT
10/18MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Ettx, drma, dlo
MT
10/18ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : Says Phase 3 Trial of Antibiotic for Drug-Resistant Infection Shows..
MT
10/18ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : Phase 3 Trial of Antibiotic for Drug-Resistant Infection Shows Bett..
MT
10/18ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : announces positive topline results for sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-D..
AQ
10/18Entasis Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-..
CI
09/24ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -49,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manoussos Perros President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Gutch Secretary, Chief Financial & Business Officer
David D. Meek Chairman
Ruben Tommasi Chief Scientific Officer
David Altarac Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.25.91%147
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.11%82 626
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.28.00%65 873
BIONTECH SE220.28%63 059
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS12.50%56 504
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.50%46 905