Entasis Therapeutics : 10192021 - TLD Conference Call_FINAL.pdf

''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''target,'' ''should,'' "will," ''would,'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the plans of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company") to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials, the timing and availability of data from its clinical trials, advancement of ETX0462 into a Phase 1 clinical trial, the efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 3 trials that, if positive, will be sufficient to support the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its ability to obtain grants or other government funding to develop product candidates, its ability to take advantage of benefits offered by current and pending legislation related to the development of products addressing antimicrobial resistance, the timing of its planned regulatory filings, the timing of and ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, the clinical utility of its product candidates and the potential advantages compared to other treatments, its commercialization, marketing and distribution capabilities and strategy, its ability to establish and maintain arrangements for the manufacture of its product candidates, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations and to recognize the potential benefits of such collaborations, its estimates regarding the market opportunities for its product candidates, its intellectual property position and duration of its patent rights and its estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of the Company's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates, unexpected litigation or other disputes and the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's control. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available. This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
Primary Efficacy and Safety Objectives of ATTACK Were Achieved
Robust positive SUL-DUR results
Non-inferiorityin 28-dayall-cause mortality vs. colistin in patients with carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacterbaumannii-calcoaceticus infections and overall trend favoring SUL-DUR
Statistically significant higher clinical cure rate at Test of Cure compared to colistin
Favorable safety profile compared to colistin with a statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity
Additional analyses of non-inferiority at 28-days and 14-days support primary efficacy results
Part B (including colistin-resistantAcinetobacter) mortality rate consistent with Part A
Comparable baseline demographics in both treatment groups
Overall adverse events (AEs) in the safety population comparable between treatment groups
ATTACK: Single Global Phase 3 Pivotal Trial - Part A
Head-to-head vs. colistin in carbapenem-resistantAcinetobacter infections
SUL-DUR
Patients (n=125) with
+ imipenem
Patients (n=181) with
carbapenem-resistant
documented
1:1
Acinetobacter
Acinetobacter infections
Infections
(HABP, VABP, VP, BSI)
Colistin
+ imipenem
~95% of all baseline Acinetobacter isolates tested were carbapenem-resistant
Endpoints
Primary efficacy analysis:
28-dayall-cause mortality (ACM) in CRABC m-MITT population
Primary safety analyses:
Nephrotoxicity (RIFLE criteria)
Overview of AEs
Select secondary analyses:
28-dayACM in ITT and m-MITT populations
14-dayACM in m-MITT and CRABC m- MITT populations
Clinical cure at EOT, TOC, and LFU in CRABC m-MITT
