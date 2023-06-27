PRESS RELEASE ENTECH: a year combining st rong business grow t h and invest ment in people St rong business grow t h: revenues up +65% • Slight loss in net income due t o major invest ment s in people t o support grow t h • Improved prof it abilit y in t he 2nd half , w it h H2 EBITDA at breakeven Signif icant backlog 1

St rong revenue moment um backs medium- t erm t arget s Quimper,J une 27, 2023 Entech (FR0014 004 362 - ALESE), the technology company specialized in smart renewable energy storage and management, announces annual results as at 31March 2023 in line with the strong growth recorded over the year and the structuring of its teams to aim for larger projects. (in 03/ 31/ 23 03/ 31/ 22 Change (12 months) (12 months) Revenues 34 ,327 20,812 +65% +56% Operat ing revenues 35,569 22,833 Gross margin 6,090 +54 % 9,360 In % of revenues 29.3% 27.3% n.a. EBITDA - 397 57 In % of revenues 0.3% - 1.2% Operating income - 4 81 +68% - 1,202 In % of revenues - 2.3% - 3.5% Net income - 278 +4 4 % - 74 1 In % of revenues - 1.3% - 2.2% The audit ed financial stat ement s were approved by t he Board of Direct ors on 27 J une 2023. The Stat ut ory Audit ors' report is current ly being issued. "Over t he past f inancial year, Ent ech has heavily invest ed in order t o maint ain a st rong growt h and give it self t he means t o win and t hen deliver project s of a much great er size t han t hose carried out t o dat e. These invest ment s have already begun t o bear f ruit , wit h, f or example, last May's win of t he GEG t ender f or a pot ent ial 50 MWh, and a signif icant increase in t he average size of incoming project s. Demand f or new energies remains st rong and our past successes give us access t o ever larger cont ract s. Our ambit ion is t o seize t hose opport unit ies and benef it f rom t he associat ed economies of scale" says Christ opher Franquet , Chairman and CEO of Ent ech. St rong grow t h in all business segment s Ent ech recorded revenues growt h of +65% over t he past f inancial year, wit h a sust ained moment um in all business segment s. The St orage and Hydrogen business grew by +79%, account ing f or 52% of revenues in t he last f inancial year. The Product ion business (design and inst allat ion of phot ovolt aic power plant s) grew by +52%, account ing f or 48% of revenues. Backlog: revenues still to be recognized on orders signed at 31 March 2023. w w w .ent ech-se.com

PRESS RELEASE The size of project s ent rust ed t o Ent ech kept growing, wit h an average order size (f inancial year ending 31 March 2023), compared t o compared t o Result s: invest ing in grow t h Gross margin rose by +54%, but was down 2 point s on t he previous year, due t o cont inuous pressure on supplies and some change in t he project port f olio. Against a backdrop of st rong growt h, profit able at project level, EBITDA - 0.4m, was impact ed by invest ment s in growt h and in part icular by t he rise in t ot al payroll 72 t o 112, part icularly in management st af f , some of whom are dedicat ed t o preparing and execut ing new project s (f or which sales will be recorded in t he next f inancial year). It is wort h not ing t hat t he second half of t he year, wit h 6 mont hs of revenues on a par wit h t he 12 mont hs of t he previous year, result ed in an EBITDA breakeven, demonst rat ing Ent ech's abilit y t o bear t he cost s of growt h. Af t er a slight increase in depreciat ion, amort izat ion compared wit h zero a year earlier), operating income was - 1.2m compared t o - 0.5m a year earlier. - 0.4m, net income - 0.7m. Sound f inancial posit ion and improved w orking capit al As at 31 March 2023, Ent ech was in a robust f inancial posit ion, enabling t he company t o cont inue it s st rong growt h: t o a year earlier) while f inancial debt was at t o Against a backdrop of st rong growt h, Ent ech's operat ing working capit al requirement improved signif icant ly, down f rom 180 t o 152 days of revenues. The t eams were able t o achieve t his improvement as t hey obt ained bet t er payment t erms f rom bot h cust omers and suppliers t hanks t o t he increased conf idence and visibilit y of t he Ent ech brand int ernat ionally. Out look: sust ained grow t h As a result of t he projects successf ully complet ed, Ent ech's t eams are increasingly in demand and are being called upon t o t ake on ever- larger project s f or bot h exist ing and new cust omers. Over t he past f inancial year (ending 31 March 2023), t he Company worked on 25% more project s, wit h t he average project size up +57%. As at 31 March 2023, t he order backlog1 which is t he amount of revenues already secured. This sust ained growt h moment um is cont inuing, wit h, f or example, t he t ender won by Ent ech f or a 50 MWh st orage pot ent ial wit h t he local dist ribut ion company GEG last mont h. Ent ech t hus conf irms it s medium- t erm 2025 t arget s (f or t he year ending 31March 2026) of revenues of Next date: Annual general meet ing, 6 Sept ember 2023 w w w .ent ech-se.com