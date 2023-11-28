ENTECH : activité en croissance au 1er semestre

28 Nov 2023 19:23 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

ENTECH SA

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

ENTECH

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

ENTECH

ISIN

FR0014004362

Symbol

ALESE

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entech SA published this content on 28 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2023 18:50:33 UTC.