ENTECH: half-year financial results at 30 September 2023
12 Dec 2023 18:27 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
ENTECH SA
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
Appendix
Source
ENTECH
Provider
Les Echos
Company Name
ENTECH
ISIN
FR0014004362
Symbol
ALESE
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Entech SA published this content on 12 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2023 17:44:00 UTC.