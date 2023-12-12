ENTECH: half-year financial results at 30 September 2023

Entech is specialized in the design and manufacture of renewable energy (solar and wind) conversion and storage systems. In addition, the company builds and commissions ground-level and rooftop photovoltaic power stations. The turnover is divided across the following activities: - design and installation of photovoltaic power stations (48.4%): rooftop photovoltaic power stations, ground-level photovoltaic power stations etc.; - manufacture of renewable energy storage systems (47%): electrochemical battery storage systems, containerized energy storage systems etc.; - design and integration of hydrogen storage systems (4.6%). The turnover is divided into the revenue sources of product sales (95%) and service sales (5%). 92.4% of the turnover is generated in France.

Sector Electric Utilities