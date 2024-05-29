Entech: 32% increase in annual sales
In view of the operating performance achieved in the second half of the year, EBITDA for the second half of the year is expected to be close to breakeven, with a marked improvement on the first half (-1.3 million euros).
Claiming an order backlog of €41 million at the end of March, it reaffirms its ambition for the 2025-26 financial year, characterized by a sales target of around €130 million combined with an EBITDA margin of around 20%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction