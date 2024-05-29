Entech: 32% increase in annual sales

Renewable energies company Entech reports a 32% increase in sales to 45.5 million euros for the 2023-24 financial year, with growth in storage (+40%) and production (+36%) more than offsetting the fall in hydrogen business (-84%).



In view of the operating performance achieved in the second half of the year, EBITDA for the second half of the year is expected to be close to breakeven, with a marked improvement on the first half (-1.3 million euros).



Claiming an order backlog of €41 million at the end of March, it reaffirms its ambition for the 2025-26 financial year, characterized by a sales target of around €130 million combined with an EBITDA margin of around 20%.



