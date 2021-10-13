Log in
ENTEGRIS : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
ENTEGRIS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
ENTEGRIS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
ENTEGRIS : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
ENTEGRIS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
BILLERICA, Mass., October 13, 2021 - Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on November 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on October 27, 2021.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Entegris Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 268 M - -
Net income 2021 390 M - -
Net Debt 2021 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,1x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 16 498 M 16 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTEGRIS, INC.26.61%16 498
ASML HOLDING N.V.57.57%296 299
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION15.78%76 988
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED21.17%63 677
QORVO, INC.-3.61%17 812
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.15.01%14 315