  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entegris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTG   US29362U1043

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
99.35 USD   +4.38%
08:14aENTEGRIS : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
08:08aEntegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08:05aENTEGRIS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENTEGRIS : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
ENTEGRIS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
BILLERICA, Mass., July 20, 2022 - Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 3, 2022.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 6,600 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Entegris Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTEGRIS, INC.
07/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Entegris Price Target to $125 From $145, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/15Goldman Sachs Reinstates Entegris at Buy With $109 Price Target
MT
07/12Entegris to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022
BU
07/07Mizuho Securities Cuts Entegris' Price Target to $146 From $160, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/06ENTEGRIS : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CMC MATERIALS, SOLIDIFYING POSITION AS THE GLOBAL LEAD..
PU
07/06ENTEGRIS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Di..
AQ
07/06Entegris Completes CMC Materials Acquisition
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ENTEGRIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 350 M - -
Net income 2022 553 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 14 782 M 14 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 850
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 99,35 $
Average target price 135,33 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul L. H. Olson Independent Chairman
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTEGRIS, INC.-28.31%14 782
ASML HOLDING N.V.-31.40%198 071
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-37.85%61 997
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-35.12%48 589
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-3.60%12 769
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.44%11 847