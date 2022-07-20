ENTEGRIS : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

ENTEGRIS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

BILLERICA, Mass., July 20, 2022 - Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 3, 2022.





ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 6,600 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.





