Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Entegris, Inc.    ENTG

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entegris : Announces 2030 Goals Driving New Corporate Social Responsibility Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

The goals formalize Entegris’ CSR commitment to Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced its 2030 goals to guide the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program over the next decade. The goals are aligned to the four core pillars of the company’s CSR framework: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability.

Entegris’ new program clearly articulates the company’s philosophy and commitment to CSR. “At Entegris, we firmly believe that what we do as a business must be inextricably linked to what we stand for as an organization,” said Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2030 goals closely align our CSR commitment with Entegris’ values, our business strategy, and our desire to have a lasting and positive impact on our world.”

Innovation

Entegris’ science-based solutions are enabling the digitalization of the world by making possible the future of computing and facilitating faster, more reliable and more energy efficient semiconductors. Among Entegris’ Innovation goals is expanding the company’s opportunity to address complex global challenges by aligning 100% of its innovation portfolio to advance the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Safety

Entegris believes that safety throughout its global manufacturing facilities ultimately translates into a best-in-class manufacturing culture. Among the company’s 2030 Safety goals is to strive for an injury-free work environment at all Entegris facilities.

Personal Development and Inclusion

Entegris is committed to be a champion of diversity, equal opportunity, and inclusion throughout its global community. Among the company’s 2030 Personal Development and Inclusion goals is to invest more than $30 million over the next 10 years in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) scholarships and engineering internships for women and individuals from underrepresented communities. In support of this, Entegris recently made an initial $2 million contribution commitment to the Entegris Foundation, which will fund STEM scholarships.

Sustainability

The company’s sustainability commitment focuses on limiting the environmental burden of its global operations by reducing water and energy consumption and increasing use of renewable energy sources. One of Entegris’ goals is to achieve 100% electricity consumption generated from renewable sources, where available, by 2030.

“As a science-based company with a legacy of innovation, we are enabling technologies that transform the world and have a positive impact on people throughout the global community,” Loy said. “Our long-term CSR goals will help drive our focus and collective actions toward that impact. We look forward to providing updates about our progress along the way.”

To learn more about Entegris’ Corporate Social Responsibility visit https://www.entegris.com/en/home/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.html.

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris has approximately 5,300 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENTEGRIS, INC.
04:50pENTEGRIS : Announces 2030 Goals Driving New Corporate Social Responsibility Prog..
BU
10/27ENTEGRIS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/22ENTEGRIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/22ENTEGRIS : Reports Third Quarter Results
PU
10/22ENTEGRIS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22ENTEGRIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22ENTEGRIS : Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2020
BU
10/14ENTEGRIS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14ENTEGRIS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/08ENTEGRIS : to Report Results for Third Quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 22, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 829 M - -
Net income 2020 283 M - -
Net Debt 2020 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 10 087 M 10 087 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,78x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ENTEGRIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entegris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 83,44 $
Last Close Price 74,72 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS, INC.49.17%10 087
ASML HOLDING N.V.17.20%151 818
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION15.90%48 805
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED21.19%42 908
QORVO, INC.7.51%14 275
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.88%9 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group