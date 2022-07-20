Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 3, 2022.

