    ENTG   US29362U1043

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
99.35 USD   +4.38%
08:14aENTEGRIS : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
08:08aEntegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08:05aENTEGRIS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/20/2022 | 08:08am EDT
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 3, 2022.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is the global leader in electronic materials for the semiconductor market. With approximately 8,800 employees across its global operations, Entegris offers the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative unit-driven end-to-end offering for semiconductor customers, in addition to solutions for the life sciences and other advanced manufacturing environments. Entegris’ solutions help customers improve their performance, productivity and yields to enable technologies that transform the world. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. For more information about Entegris, visit us at www.entegris.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENTEGRIS, INC.
07/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Entegris Price Target to $125 From $145, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/15Goldman Sachs Reinstates Entegris at Buy With $109 Price Target
MT
07/12Entegris to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022
BU
07/07Mizuho Securities Cuts Entegris' Price Target to $146 From $160, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/06ENTEGRIS : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CMC MATERIALS, SOLIDIFYING POSITION AS THE GLOBAL LEAD..
PU
07/06ENTEGRIS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Di..
AQ
07/06Entegris Completes CMC Materials Acquisition
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ENTEGRIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 350 M - -
Net income 2022 553 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 14 782 M 14 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 850
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Paul L. H. Olson Independent Chairman
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTEGRIS, INC.-28.31%14 782
ASML HOLDING N.V.-31.40%198 071
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-37.85%61 997
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-35.12%48 589
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-3.60%12 769
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.44%11 847