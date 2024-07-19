Event in Colorado Springs highlighted the importance of building a strong U.S. semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure to support future industry growth.

Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a global leader in advanced materials science, today celebrated its award of CHIPS Act funding at its Colorado Springs construction site with several federal, state, and local government guests in attendance.

Federal, state, and local government guests joined Entegris to celebrate funding under the Chips Act. From left to right: Bill Shaner, SVP and President of Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) of Entegris; Dr. Laurie Locascio, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); Cami Bremer, Chair of El Paso County Commission; Yemi Mobolade, Mayor of Colorado Springs; Bertrand Loy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entegris; Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado; Arati Prabhakar, Ph.D., Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology; Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President and CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation (Photo: Entegris)

On June 26, Entegris and the U.S. Department of Commerce announced entry into a non-binding Preliminary Memorandum of Terms (PMT) for up to $75 million in proposed direct funding to Entegris under the CHIPS and Science Act. This funding would support the development of Entegris’ state-of-the-art facility in Colorado Springs designed to create products critical to the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

The commemorative event included remarks from:

Arati Prabhakar, Ph.D., Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology

Dr. Laurie Locascio, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado

Cami Bremer, Chair of El Paso County Commission

Yemi Mobolade, Mayor of Colorado Springs

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President and CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation

Bertrand Loy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entegris

Bill Shaner, SVP and President of Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) of Entegris

“The CHIPS Act is not just about increasing production – it’s about building resilient infrastructure that supports the entire semiconductor ecosystem,” said Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer at Entegris. “The U.S. semiconductor industry's strength hinges on a reliable and advanced domestic supply chain of critical process chemistries and solutions, and this initiative is instrumental in making that vision a reality. We are honored to receive this funding and to be recognized as a pivotal player in the semiconductor ecosystem as the first materials supplier awarded funding through this federal initiative.”

Arati Prabhakar, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy said, “Under President Biden’s leadership, we’re creating a new chapter in semiconductor manufacturing in America. Through the President’s CHIPS and Science Act, we’re teaming with companies like Entegris to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain here at home. This is exactly what we need to compete in the global economy, bolster our national security, and create good jobs that support families in Colorado and across the country.”

Entegris’ new Colorado Springs manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs will support the company’s Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC) divisions. The facility, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operations in 2025, will be built in multiple phases: the first phase will support production of FOUPs (Front Opening Unified Pods) – which are currently only produced abroad – and liquid filter membranes, and the second phase will support the production of advanced liquid filters, purifiers, and fluid handling solutions.

The construction and operation of the facility will align with Entegris’ comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility framework, emphasizing environmental sustainability. By 2030, Entegris has established a sustainability goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (both Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 42% from the 2020 baseline. The Colorado Springs facility will contribute to the achievement of this goal. Entegris also plans to include facility designs that prioritize water recovery and recycling measures to reduce dependency on freshwater and to recycle 80% of process water.

Entegris is partnering with Microchip Technology Inc., Pikes Peak State College, Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance, as well as various high school districts and universities to collaborate on workforce development and create a self-sustaining ecosystem in Colorado Springs and the Mountain West region.

Entegris also is continuing its support of STEM with current scholars at University of Colorado School System, School of Mines, and through the Denver Scholarship Foundation, as well as opportunities for continued education through tuition reimbursement and grants with Colorado Technical University.

In addition, Entegris’ project will be a Military Center of Excellence that aims to recruit 50% of its workforce from veterans and military families through partnerships with Hiring our Heroes, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, the SEMI Veteran Foundation and local military bases.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

