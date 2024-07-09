2023 CSR report highlights advancements in innovation and sustainability.

Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today issued its fourth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is available online and provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ continued efforts to advance the company’s CSR strategy across its four key pillars: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709538046/en/

Entegris' 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report provides overview of continued efforts to advance the company's CSR strategy across four key pillars: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability (Photo: Entegris)

“I am thrilled to share the accomplishments of our Entegris team. Throughout 2023, our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility has guided our aspirations toward being a force for good in our society as we support and serve our customers,” said Bertrand Loy, president, CEO and chair of the board of directors of Entegris. “Our achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our 8,000 global team members as well as our valued business partners. Their contributions are instrumental in driving meaningful and sustainable advancements across our organization as well as in the industry.”

In 2023, Entegris made strides in significantly expanding positive impact across its four pillars—from its commitment to establishing a circular economy goal for all major product platforms, to deploying its SafeStart© program across the organization, to investing $5.4 million in STEM scholarships, engineering internships, co-op, and rotational programs for women and individuals from underrepresented groups. The company also reduced landfill waste by 35%.

As a result of Entegris’ progress on CSR in 2023, the company received a Gold rating from EcoVadis and a “A” rating from MSCI.

Entegris’ CSR strategy is aligned with the U.N. SDGs. The company’s reporting approach also follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and, in this report, aims to further align with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). More information about SASB and TCFD metrics can be found at the end of the report.

About Entegris:

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to Entegris’ 2030 CSR goals, plans to achieve such goals and reporting related thereto; the focus of Entegris’ engineering, research, and development projects; Entegris’ ability to execute on its business strategies, including with respect to Entegris’ expansion of its presence globally; and other matters. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond Entegris’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Entegris’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2024, and in Entegris’ other periodic filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Entegris undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709538046/en/