ENTEGRIS, INC.

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
February 2, 2021
102.21 USD   +0.17%
09:33aENTEGRIS : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
PU
07:02aENTEGRIS : Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Up; Outlook Set for Fiscal Q1 2021
MT
06:19aENTEGRIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Entegris : Reports Fourth Quarter Results

02/02/2021 | 09:33am EST
Earnings Summary

Fourth Quarter 2020

February 2, 2021

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements

related to future period guidance; future net revenue, operating expenses, net income, diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, and other financial metrics; future repayments under the Company's credit facilities; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; market and technology trends, including the expected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established; the Company's ability to execute on its strategies; and other matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets, as well as on the Company, our

customers and suppliers, which may impact our sales, gross margin, customer demand and our ability to supply our products to our customers; weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the increasing

complexity of certain manufacturing processes; raw material shortages, supply constraints and price increases; changes in government regulations of the countries in

which the Company operates; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risks Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other periodic filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

This presentation contains references to "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of Net Sales," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted Operating Margin,"

"Adjusted Gross Profit," "Adjusted Gross Margin - as a % of Net Sales," "Adjusted Segment Profit," "Adjusted Segment Profit Margin," "Non-GAAP Operating Expenses," "Non-GAAP Tax Rate," "Non-GAAP Net Income,""Diluted Non-GAAPEarnings per Common Share" and "Free Cash Flow" that are not presented in accordance GAAP. The non-GAAPfinancial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures but should instead be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. Further information with respect to and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found attached to this presentation.

2

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

$518M

+21%

1

$0.63

+50%

DILUTED GAAP EPS

+29%

REVENUE

$0.71

DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS2

$113M

+35%

21.9%3

+220 bps

OPERATING INCOME

OPERATING MARGIN

$127M

+21%

24.5%3

+2 bps

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME2

ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN2

  1. All growth data on this slide is year-on-year.
  2. See appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
  3. As a % of net sales.

3

2020 Financial Summary

$1,859M +17%1

REVENUE

$395M +65%

OPERATING INCOME

$459M 2 +27%

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

  1. All growth data on this slide is year-on-year.
  2. See appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
  3. As a % of net sales.

4

$2.16

+16%

DILUTED GAAP EPS

$2.54

+32%

DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS2

21.3%3

+630 bps

OPERATING MARGIN

24.7%3

+200 bps

ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Entegris Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 824 M - -
Net income 2020 284 M - -
Net Debt 2020 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,4x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 13 775 M 13 775 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,86x
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 99,1%
