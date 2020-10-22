Entegris : Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2020 0 10/22/2020 | 06:02am EDT Send by mail :

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58, increased 93%

Third-quarter Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.67, increased 34% Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended September 26, 2020. Third-quarter sales were $481.0 million, an increase of 22% from the same quarter last year. GAAP third-quarter net income was $79.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, which included $11.7 million of amortization of intangible assets and $1.3 million of integration costs. Non-GAAP net income was $91.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.67. Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer, said: “Our better than expected third quarter results showcased the strength of our value proposition, the resilience of our unit-driven business model and the execution of our teams. This performance was driven by the accelerated demand of our leading-edge solutions in advanced technology nodes. Another highlight of the quarter was our acquisition of GMTI, which provides high precision analytical instruments critical to the complex CMP process.” Mr. Loy added: “At Entegris, we are benefiting from the two intersecting themes of growing importance of process materials and materials purity, and the impact they have on semiconductor performance, cost and reliability. Our position is bolstered by our technology leadership, global scale, and world class operational excellence. We are looking forward to a strong close to the year and expect to deliver record sales and non-GAAP EPS in 2020.” Quarterly Financial Results Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 Net sales $480,987 $394,147 $448,405 Operating income $106,761 $52,793 $94,712 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 22.2% 13.4% 21.1% Net income $79,303 $40,767 $68,036 Diluted earnings per common share $0.58 $0.30 $0.50 Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $121,612 $88,220 $110,835 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 25.3% 22.4 % 24.7% Non-GAAP net income $91,460 $68,179 $81,581 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.67 $0.50 $0.60 Fourth-Quarter Outlook For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects sales of $480 million to $495 million, net income of $75 million to $82 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.55 and $0.60. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per common share is expected to range from $0.62 to $0.67, which reflects net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $84 million to $91 million. Segment Results The Company reports its results in the following segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 Net sales $480,987 $394,147 $448,405 Cost of sales 254,987 223,797 241,033 Gross profit 226,000 170,350 207,372 Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,195 71,232 66,872 Engineering, research and development expenses 36,295 31,173 32,572 Amortization of intangible assets 11,749 15,152 13,216 Operating income 106,761 52,793 94,712 Interest expense, net 12,651 10,216 12,792 Other (income) expense, net (1,752) 934 (477) Income before income tax expense 95,862 41,643 82,397 Income tax expense 16,559 876 14,361 Net income $79,303 $40,767 $68,036 Basic earnings per common share: $0.59 $0.30 $0.51 Diluted earnings per common share: $0.58 $0.30 $0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 134,957 135,092 134,700 Diluted 136,252 136,530 136,007 Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net sales $1,341,719 $1,164,068 Cost of sales 722,869 650,051 Gross profit 618,850 514,017 Selling, general and administrative expenses 196,958 217,636 Engineering, research and development expenses 98,499 90,788 Amortization of intangible assets 41,176 50,400 Operating income 282,217 155,193 Interest expense, net 35,681 29,567 Other (income), net (1,351) (121,329) Income before income tax expense 247,887 246,955 Income tax expense 39,542 49,533 Net income $208,345 $197,422 Basic earnings per common share: $1.55 $1.46 Diluted earnings per common share: $1.53 $1.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 134,801 135,256 Diluted 136,209 136,601 Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 26, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $447,972 $351,911 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 300,489 234,409 Inventories, net 329,741 287,098 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 38,100 24,552 Other current assets 30,148 34,427 Total current assets 1,146,450 932,397 Property, plant and equipment, net 490,298 479,544 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 46,655 50,160 Goodwill 744,470 695,044 Intangible assets, net 349,066 333,952 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 12,179 11,245 Other 12,510 13,744 Total assets $2,801,628 $2,516,086 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Long-term debt, current maturities $— $4,000 Accounts payable 69,918 84,207 Accrued liabilities 151,849 150,118 Income tax payable 25,606 26,108 Total current liabilities 247,373 264,433 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 1,085,380 932,484 Long-term lease liability 40,407 43,827 Other liabilities 126,167 109,453 Shareholders’ equity 1,302,301 1,165,889 Total liabilities and equity $2,801,628 $2,516,086 Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Operating activities: Net income $79,303 $40,767 $208,345 $197,422 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 20,777 19,306 62,064 54,623 Amortization 11,749 15,152 41,176 50,400 Stock-based compensation expense 5,903 5,326 16,552 14,915 Other 20,210 5,988 33,105 12,128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable (23,280) (35,841) (65,367) (30,405) Inventories 1,084 (9,398) (54,278) (5,689) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,433 20,796 10,076 (31,911) Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable (16,407) (35,965) (11,995) (20,574) Other (2,540) (840) 2,978 12,745 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,232 25,291 242,656 253,654 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (32,687) (26,322) (79,560) (86,423) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (35,500) (217,106) (111,145) (266,373) Other 54 2,618 265 2,815 Net cash used in investing activities (68,133) (240,810) (190,440) (349,981) Financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings and long-term debt — — 617,000 — Payments of short-term borrowings and long-term debt (100,000) — (468,000) (2,000) Payments for dividends (10,794) (10,815) (32,446) (29,779) Issuance of common stock 3,150 3,434 4,899 4,351 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,836) (276) (24,556) (8,577) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (15,000) (29,564) (65,321) Deferred acquisition payments — — (16,125) — Other (1) (5) (6,856) (502) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (119,481) (22,662) 44,352 (101,828) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,687 (453) (507) (1,159) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (84,695) (238,634) 96,061 (199,314) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 532,667 521,382 351,911 482,062 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $447,972 $282,748 $447,972 $282,748 Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Net sales September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $150,480 $127,750 $146,213 $440,907 $379,772 Microcontamination Control 193,541 155,979 183,758 536,560 463,870 Advanced Materials Handling 144,370 117,256 126,434 386,941 340,835 Inter-segment elimination (7,404) (6,838) (8,000) (22,689) (20,409) Total net sales $480,987 $394,147 $448,405 $1,341,719 $1,164,068 Three months ended Nine months ended Segment profit September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials $32,600 $17,074 $32,938 $98,208 $65,505 Microcontamination Control 64,915 46,792 62,137 177,219 137,241 Advanced Materials Handling 33,266 17,077 22,809 76,707 54,487 Total segment profit 130,781 80,943 117,884 352,134 257,233 Amortization of intangibles 11,749 15,152 13,216 41,176 50,400 Unallocated expenses 12,271 12,998 9,956 28,741 51,640 Total operating income $106,761 $52,793 $94,712 $282,217 $155,193 Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net sales $480,987 $394,147 $448,405 $1,341,719 $1,164,068 Gross profit-GAAP $226,000 $170,350 $207,372 $618,850 $514,017 Adjustments to gross profit: Integration costs — — (1,557) (1,557) — Severance and restructuring costs — 990 465 465 1,348 Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold 229 4,483 — 590 7,333 Adjusted gross profit $226,229 $175,823 $206,280 $618,348 $522,698 Gross margin - as a % of net sales 47.0% 43.2% 46.2% 46.1% 44.2% Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales 47.0% 44.6% 46.0% 46.1% 44.9% Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Segment profit-GAAP September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) $32,600 $17,074 $32,938 $98,208 $65,505 Microcontamination Control (MC) 64,915 46,792 62,137 177,219 137,241 Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) 33,266 17,077 22,809 76,707 54,487 Total segment profit 130,781 80,943 117,884 352,134 257,233 Amortization of intangible assets 11,749 15,152 13,216 41,176 50,400 Unallocated expenses 12,271 12,998 9,956 28,741 51,640 Total operating income $106,761 $52,793 $94,712 $282,217 $155,193 Three months ended Nine months ended Adjusted segment profit September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 SCEM segment profit $32,600 $17,074 $32,938 $98,208 $65,505 Integration costs — — (1,557) (1,557) — Severance and restructuring costs 277 2,143 455 906 2,662 Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold — 4,483 — 235 5,298 SCEM adjusted segment profit $32,877 $23,700 $31,836 $97,792 $73,465 MC segment profit $64,915 $46,792 $62,137 $177,219 $137,241 Severance and restructuring costs 301 2,977 494 985 3,701 Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold — — — 126 2,035 MC adjusted segment profit $65,216 $49,769 $62,631 $178,330 $142,977 AMH segment profit $33,266 $17,077 $22,809 $76,707 $54,487 Severance and restructuring costs 213 3,135 814 1,162 3,713 Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 229 — — 229 — AMH adjusted segment profit $33,708 $20,212 $23,623 $78,098 $58,200 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $12,271 $12,998 $9,956 $28,741 $51,640 Unallocated deal and integration costs (1,902) (7,289) (2,415) (5,796) (31,773) Unallocated severance and restructuring costs (180) (248) (286) (810) (2,418) Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $10,189 $5,461 $7,255 $22,135 $17,449 Total adjusted segment profit $131,801 $93,681 $118,090 $354,220 $274,642 Adjusted amortization of intangible assets — — — — — Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses 10,189 5,461 7,255 22,135 17,449 Total adjusted operating income $121,612 $88,220 $110,835 $332,085 $257,193 Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net sales $480,987 $394,147 $448,405 $1,341,719 $1,164,068 Net income $79,303 $40,767 $68,036 $208,345 $197,422 Net income - as a % of net sales 16.5% 10.3% 15.2% 15.5% 17.0% Adjustments to net income: Income tax expense 16,559 876 14,361 39,542 49,533 Interest expense, net 12,651 10,216 12,792 35,681 29,567 Other (income) expense, net (1,752) 934 (477) (1,351) (121,329) GAAP - Operating income 106,761 52,793 94,712 282,217 155,193 Operating margin - as a % of net sales 22.2% 13.4% 21.1% 21.0% 13.3% Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 229 4,483 — 590 7,333 Deal and transaction costs 642 4,891 503 2,576 25,191 Integration costs 1,260 2,398 355 1,663 6,582 Severance and restructuring costs 971 8,503 2,049 3,863 12,494 Amortization of intangible assets 11,749 15,152 13,216 41,176 50,400 Adjusted operating income 121,612 88,220 110,835 332,085 257,193 Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales 25.3% 22.4% 24.7% 24.8% 22.1% Depreciation 20,777 19,306 20,639 62,064 54,623 Adjusted EBITDA $142,389 $107,526 $131,474 $394,149 $311,816 Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales 29.6% 27.3% 29.3% 29.4% 26.8% Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 GAAP net income $79,303 $40,767 $68,036 $208,345 $197,422 Adjustments to net income: Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired 229 4,483 — 590 7,333 Deal and transaction costs 642 4,891 503 2,576 25,602 Integration costs 1,260 2,398 355 1,663 6,582 Severance and restructuring costs 971 8,503 2,049 3,863 12,494 Loss on debt extinguishment 908 — 1,470 2,378 — Versum termination fee, net — — — — (122,000) Amortization of intangible assets 11,749 15,152 13,216 41,176 50,400 Tax effect of legal entity restructuring — — — — 9,398 Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1 (3,602) (8,015) (4,048) (11,979) 2,274 Non-GAAP net income $91,460 $68,179 $81,581 $248,612 $189,505 Diluted earnings per common share $0.58 $0.30 $0.50 $1.53 $1.45 Effect of adjustments to net income $0.09 $0.20 $0.10 $0.30 $(0.06) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.67 $0.50 $0.60 $1.83 $1.39 1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years. Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income December 31, 2020 GAAP net income $75 - $82 Adjustments to net income: Restructuring and integration costs 1 Amortization of intangible assets 12 Income tax effect (4) Non-GAAP net income $84 - $91 Fourth-Quarter Outlook Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share December 31, 2020 Diluted earnings per common share $0.55 - $0.60 Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share: Restructuring and integration costs 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 0.08 Income tax effect (0.02) Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.62 to $0.67 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005294/en/ © Business Wire 2020

