Entegris : Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2020

Third-quarter revenue of $481.0 million, increased 22% from prior year
Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58, increased 93%
Third-quarter Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.67, increased 34%
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended September 26, 2020.
Third-quarter sales were $481.0 million, an increase of 22% from the same quarter last year. GAAP third-quarter net income was $79.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, which included $11.7 million of amortization of intangible assets and $1.3 million of integration costs. Non-GAAP net income was $91.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.67.
Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer, said: “Our better than expected third quarter results showcased the strength of our value proposition, the resilience of our unit-driven business model and the execution of our teams. This performance was driven by the accelerated demand of our leading-edge solutions in advanced technology nodes. Another highlight of the quarter was our acquisition of GMTI, which provides high precision analytical instruments critical to the complex CMP process.”
Mr. Loy added: “At Entegris, we are benefiting from the two intersecting themes of growing importance of process materials and materials purity, and the impact they have on semiconductor performance, cost and reliability. Our position is bolstered by our technology leadership, global scale, and world class operational excellence. We are looking forward to a strong close to the year and expect to deliver record sales and non-GAAP EPS in 2020.”
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
September 26, 2020
September 28, 2019
June 27, 2020
Net sales
$480,987
$394,147
$448,405
Operating income
$106,761
$52,793
$94,712
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.2%
13.4%
21.1%
Net income
$79,303
$40,767
$68,036
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.58
$0.30
$0.50
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$121,612
$88,220
$110,835
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
25.3%
22.4 %
24.7%
Non-GAAP net income
$91,460
$68,179
$81,581
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.67
$0.50
$0.60
Fourth-Quarter Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects sales of $480 million to $495 million, net income of $75 million to $82 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.55 and $0.60. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per common share is expected to range from $0.62 to $0.67, which reflects net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $84 million to $91 million.
Segment Results
The Company reports its results in the following segments:
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
Net sales
$480,987
$394,147
$448,405
Cost of sales
254,987
223,797
241,033
Gross profit
226,000
170,350
207,372
Selling, general and administrative expenses
71,195
71,232
66,872
Engineering, research and development expenses
36,295
31,173
32,572
Amortization of intangible assets
11,749
15,152
13,216
Operating income
106,761
52,793
94,712
Interest expense, net
12,651
10,216
12,792
Other (income) expense, net
(1,752)
934
(477)
Income before income tax expense
95,862
41,643
82,397
Income tax expense
16,559
876
14,361
Net income
$79,303
$40,767
$68,036
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.59
$0.30
$0.51
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.58
$0.30
$0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
134,957
135,092
134,700
Diluted
136,252
136,530
136,007
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Net sales
$1,341,719
$1,164,068
Cost of sales
722,869
650,051
Gross profit
618,850
514,017
Selling, general and administrative expenses
196,958
217,636
Engineering, research and development expenses
98,499
90,788
Amortization of intangible assets
41,176
50,400
Operating income
282,217
155,193
Interest expense, net
35,681
29,567
Other (income), net
(1,351)
(121,329)
Income before income tax expense
247,887
246,955
Income tax expense
39,542
49,533
Net income
$208,345
$197,422
Basic earnings per common share:
$1.55
$1.46
Diluted earnings per common share:
$1.53
$1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
134,801
135,256
Diluted
136,209
136,601
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 26,
2020
December 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$447,972
$351,911
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
300,489
234,409
Inventories, net
329,741
287,098
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
38,100
24,552
Other current assets
30,148
34,427
Total current assets
1,146,450
932,397
Property, plant and equipment, net
490,298
479,544
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
46,655
50,160
Goodwill
744,470
695,044
Intangible assets, net
349,066
333,952
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
12,179
11,245
Other
12,510
13,744
Total assets
$2,801,628
$2,516,086
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Long-term debt, current maturities
$—
$4,000
Accounts payable
69,918
84,207
Accrued liabilities
151,849
150,118
Income tax payable
25,606
26,108
Total current liabilities
247,373
264,433
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
1,085,380
932,484
Long-term lease liability
40,407
43,827
Other liabilities
126,167
109,453
Shareholders’ equity
1,302,301
1,165,889
Total liabilities and equity
$2,801,628
$2,516,086
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Operating activities:
Net income
$79,303
$40,767
$208,345
$197,422
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
20,777
19,306
62,064
54,623
Amortization
11,749
15,152
41,176
50,400
Stock-based compensation expense
5,903
5,326
16,552
14,915
Other
20,210
5,988
33,105
12,128
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
(23,280)
(35,841)
(65,367)
(30,405)
Inventories
1,084
(9,398)
(54,278)
(5,689)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,433
20,796
10,076
(31,911)
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
(16,407)
(35,965)
(11,995)
(20,574)
Other
(2,540)
(840)
2,978
12,745
Net cash provided by operating activities
101,232
25,291
242,656
253,654
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(32,687)
(26,322)
(79,560)
(86,423)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(35,500)
(217,106)
(111,145)
(266,373)
Other
54
2,618
265
2,815
Net cash used in investing activities
(68,133)
(240,810)
(190,440)
(349,981)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and long-term debt
—
—
617,000
—
Payments of short-term borrowings and long-term debt
(100,000)
—
(468,000)
(2,000)
Payments for dividends
(10,794)
(10,815)
(32,446)
(29,779)
Issuance of common stock
3,150
3,434
4,899
4,351
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(11,836)
(276)
(24,556)
(8,577)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
—
(15,000)
(29,564)
(65,321)
Deferred acquisition payments
—
—
(16,125)
—
Other
(1)
(5)
(6,856)
(502)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(119,481)
(22,662)
44,352
(101,828)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,687
(453)
(507)
(1,159)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(84,695)
(238,634)
96,061
(199,314)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
532,667
521,382
351,911
482,062
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$447,972
$282,748
$447,972
$282,748
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Net sales
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$150,480
$127,750
$146,213
$440,907
$379,772
Microcontamination Control
193,541
155,979
183,758
536,560
463,870
Advanced Materials Handling
144,370
117,256
126,434
386,941
340,835
Inter-segment elimination
(7,404)
(6,838)
(8,000)
(22,689)
(20,409)
Total net sales
$480,987
$394,147
$448,405
$1,341,719
$1,164,068
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Segment profit
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$32,600
$17,074
$32,938
$98,208
$65,505
Microcontamination Control
64,915
46,792
62,137
177,219
137,241
Advanced Materials Handling
33,266
17,077
22,809
76,707
54,487
Total segment profit
130,781
80,943
117,884
352,134
257,233
Amortization of intangibles
11,749
15,152
13,216
41,176
50,400
Unallocated expenses
12,271
12,998
9,956
28,741
51,640
Total operating income
$106,761
$52,793
$94,712
$282,217
$155,193
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Net sales
$480,987
$394,147
$448,405
$1,341,719
$1,164,068
Gross profit-GAAP
$226,000
$170,350
$207,372
$618,850
$514,017
Adjustments to gross profit:
Integration costs
—
—
(1,557)
(1,557)
—
Severance and restructuring costs
—
990
465
465
1,348
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold
229
4,483
—
590
7,333
Adjusted gross profit
$226,229
$175,823
$206,280
$618,348
$522,698
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
47.0%
43.2%
46.2%
46.1%
44.2%
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
47.0%
44.6%
46.0%
46.1%
44.9%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Segment profit-GAAP
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM)
$32,600
$17,074
$32,938
$98,208
$65,505
Microcontamination Control (MC)
64,915
46,792
62,137
177,219
137,241
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH)
33,266
17,077
22,809
76,707
54,487
Total segment profit
130,781
80,943
117,884
352,134
257,233
Amortization of intangible assets
11,749
15,152
13,216
41,176
50,400
Unallocated expenses
12,271
12,998
9,956
28,741
51,640
Total operating income
$106,761
$52,793
$94,712
$282,217
$155,193
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Adjusted segment profit
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
SCEM segment profit
$32,600
$17,074
$32,938
$98,208
$65,505
Integration costs
—
—
(1,557)
(1,557)
—
Severance and restructuring costs
277
2,143
455
906
2,662
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
—
4,483
—
235
5,298
SCEM adjusted segment profit
$32,877
$23,700
$31,836
$97,792
$73,465
MC segment profit
$64,915
$46,792
$62,137
$177,219
$137,241
Severance and restructuring costs
301
2,977
494
985
3,701
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
—
—
—
126
2,035
MC adjusted segment profit
$65,216
$49,769
$62,631
$178,330
$142,977
AMH segment profit
$33,266
$17,077
$22,809
$76,707
$54,487
Severance and restructuring costs
213
3,135
814
1,162
3,713
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
229
—
—
229
—
AMH adjusted segment profit
$33,708
$20,212
$23,623
$78,098
$58,200
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$12,271
$12,998
$9,956
$28,741
$51,640
Unallocated deal and integration costs
(1,902)
(7,289)
(2,415)
(5,796)
(31,773)
Unallocated severance and restructuring costs
(180)
(248)
(286)
(810)
(2,418)
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$10,189
$5,461
$7,255
$22,135
$17,449
Total adjusted segment profit
$131,801
$93,681
$118,090
$354,220
$274,642
Adjusted amortization of intangible assets
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
10,189
5,461
7,255
22,135
17,449
Total adjusted operating income
$121,612
$88,220
$110,835
$332,085
$257,193
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
Net sales
$480,987
$394,147
$448,405
$1,341,719
$1,164,068
Net income
$79,303
$40,767
$68,036
$208,345
$197,422
Net income - as a % of net sales
16.5%
10.3%
15.2%
15.5%
17.0%
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax expense
16,559
876
14,361
39,542
49,533
Interest expense, net
12,651
10,216
12,792
35,681
29,567
Other (income) expense, net
(1,752)
934
(477)
(1,351)
(121,329)
GAAP - Operating income
106,761
52,793
94,712
282,217
155,193
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
22.2%
13.4%
21.1%
21.0%
13.3%
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
229
4,483
—
590
7,333
Deal and transaction costs
642
4,891
503
2,576
25,191
Integration costs
1,260
2,398
355
1,663
6,582
Severance and restructuring costs
971
8,503
2,049
3,863
12,494
Amortization of intangible assets
11,749
15,152
13,216
41,176
50,400
Adjusted operating income
121,612
88,220
110,835
332,085
257,193
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
25.3%
22.4%
24.7%
24.8%
22.1%
Depreciation
20,777
19,306
20,639
62,064
54,623
Adjusted EBITDA
$142,389
$107,526
$131,474
$394,149
$311,816
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
29.6%
27.3%
29.3%
29.4%
26.8%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
June 27,
2020
September 26,
2020
September 28,
2019
GAAP net income
$79,303
$40,767
$68,036
$208,345
$197,422
Adjustments to net income:
Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired
229
4,483
—
590
7,333
Deal and transaction costs
642
4,891
503
2,576
25,602
Integration costs
1,260
2,398
355
1,663
6,582
Severance and restructuring costs
971
8,503
2,049
3,863
12,494
Loss on debt extinguishment
908
—
1,470
2,378
—
Versum termination fee, net
—
—
—
—
(122,000)
Amortization of intangible assets
11,749
15,152
13,216
41,176
50,400
Tax effect of legal entity restructuring
—
—
—
—
9,398
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1
(3,602)
(8,015)
(4,048)
(11,979)
2,274
Non-GAAP net income
$91,460
$68,179
$81,581
$248,612
$189,505
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.58
$0.30
$0.50
$1.53
$1.45
Effect of adjustments to net income
$0.09
$0.20
$0.10
$0.30
$(0.06)
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.67
$0.50
$0.60
$1.83
$1.39
1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fourth-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
December 31, 2020
GAAP net income
$75 - $82
Adjustments to net income:
Restructuring and integration costs
1
Amortization of intangible assets
12
Income tax effect
(4)
Non-GAAP net income
$84 - $91
Fourth-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share