Entegris Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2021
10/26/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Third-quarter revenue of $579 million, increased 20% from prior year
Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86, increased 48%
Third-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.92, increased 37%
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended October 2, 2021.
Third-quarter sales were $579.5 million, an increase of 20% from the same quarter last year. Third-quarter GAAP net income was $117.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which included $11.8 million of amortization of intangible assets and $1.3 million of integration costs. Non-GAAP net income was $125.4 million for the third quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.92.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said: “In the third quarter, we continued to deliver on our growth strategy in a very dynamic supply chain environment. I am proud that we have been able to achieve over 23 percent organic sales growth year-to-date.”
Mr. Loy added: “While we expect some of the supply chain issues to linger, the record demand for our solution set continues and we are maintaining our outlook for the full year 2021. Looking further ahead, we have a high degree of conviction in our growth prospects, driven by positive secular trends in the semiconductor market and the accelerating pace of transition to more complex device architectures. We believe this is uniquely favorable to our company, because the capabilities we have built around process materials and materials purity will be indispensable enablers of these new chip architectures and will translate into a steadily expanding Entegris content per wafer.”
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
Net sales
$579,493
$480,987
$571,352
Operating income
$139,357
$106,761
$138,889
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
24.0%
22.2%
24.3%
Net income
$117,461
$79,303
$88,770
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.86
$0.58
$0.65
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$152,696
$121,612
$151,603
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
26.3%
25.3%
26.5%
Non-GAAP net income
$125,383
$91,460
$116,711
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.92
$0.67
$0.85
Fourth-Quarter Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects sales of $580 million to $600 million, net income of $109 million to $116 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.80 and $0.85. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.87 to $0.92, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $119 million to $126 million.
Segment Results
The Company reports its results in the following segments:
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
About Entegris
Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company’s ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company’s non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company’s baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company’s business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company’s business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors’ understanding of the Company’s historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
Net sales
$579,493
$480,987
$571,352
Cost of sales
315,289
254,987
305,968
Gross profit
264,204
226,000
265,384
Selling, general and administrative expenses
71,032
71,195
72,621
Engineering, research and development expenses
41,972
36,295
41,972
Amortization of intangible assets
11,843
11,749
11,902
Operating income
139,357
106,761
138,889
Interest expense, net
9,339
12,651
10,643
Other expense (income), net
1,917
(1,752)
23,560
Income before income tax expense
128,101
95,862
104,686
Income tax expense
10,640
16,559
15,916
Net income
$117,461
$79,303
$88,770
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.87
$0.59
$0.66
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.86
$0.58
$0.65
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
135,583
134,957
135,498
Diluted
136,631
136,252
136,533
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Net sales
$1,663,689
$1,341,719
Cost of sales
899,115
722,869
Gross profit
764,574
618,850
Selling, general and administrative expenses
215,042
196,958
Engineering, research and development expenses
121,692
98,499
Amortization of intangible assets
35,616
41,176
Operating income
392,224
282,217
Interest expense, net
31,563
35,681
Other expense (income), net
29,807
(1,351)
Income before income tax expense
330,854
247,887
Income tax expense
39,947
39,542
Net income
$290,907
$208,345
Basic earnings per common share:
$2.15
$1.55
Diluted earnings per common share:
$2.13
$1.53
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
135,383
134,801
Diluted
136,556
136,209
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
October 2, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$475,752
$580,893
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
315,073
264,392
Inventories, net
429,016
323,944
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
21,760
21,136
Other current assets
34,104
43,892
Total current assets
1,275,705
1,234,257
Property, plant and equipment, net
597,630
525,367
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
56,990
45,924
Goodwill
749,933
748,037
Intangible assets, net
302,487
337,632
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
17,565
14,519
Other
11,965
11,960
Total assets
$3,012,275
$2,917,696
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$120,611
$81,618
Accrued liabilities
181,813
177,012
Income tax payable
6,989
43,996
Total current liabilities
309,413
302,626
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
936,704
1,085,783
Long-term lease liability
52,486
39,730
Other liabilities
102,892
110,063
Shareholders’ equity
1,610,780
1,379,494
Total liabilities and equity
$3,012,275
$2,917,696
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Operating activities:
Net income
$117,461
$79,303
$290,907
$208,345
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
22,841
20,777
67,510
62,064
Amortization
11,843
11,749
35,616
41,176
Stock-based compensation expense
7,467
5,903
22,124
16,552
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
—
908
23,338
2,378
Other
(1,773)
19,302
(1,976)
30,727
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
(5,127)
(23,280)
(53,358)
(65,367)
Inventories
(45,464)
1,084
(115,187)
(54,278)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
52,924
4,433
37,577
10,076
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
(8,833)
(16,407)
(35,275)
(11,995)
Other
(1,835)
(2,540)
13,198
2,978
Net cash provided by operating activities
149,504
101,232
284,474
242,656
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(48,885)
(32,687)
(133,986)
(79,560)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(35,500)
(2,250)
(111,145)
Other
4,326
54
4,416
265
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,559)
(68,133)
(131,820)
(190,440)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility and long-term debt
—
—
451,000
617,000
Payments of revolving credit facility and long-term debt
—
(100,000)
(601,000)
(468,000)
Payments for debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(19,080)
—
Payments for dividends
(10,853)
(10,794)
(32,650)
(32,446)
Issuance of common stock
1,055
3,150
17,872
4,899
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(275)
(11,836)
(15,368)
(24,556)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(20,000)
—
(50,000)
(29,564)
Deferred acquisition payments
—
—
—
(16,125)
Other
(486)
(1)
(5,287)
(6,856)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(30,559)
(119,481)
(254,513)
44,352
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
333
1,687
(3,282)
(507)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
74,719
(84,695)
(105,141)
96,061
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
401,033
532,667
580,893
351,911
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$475,752
$447,972
$475,752
$447,972
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Net sales
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$176,380
$150,480
$180,366
$523,287
$440,907
Microcontamination Control
225,877
193,541
227,521
660,497
536,560
Advanced Materials Handling
186,200
144,370
172,502
507,243
386,941
Inter-segment elimination
(8,964)
(7,404)
(9,037)
(27,338)
(22,689)
Total net sales
$579,493
$480,987
$571,352
$1,663,689
$1,341,719
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Segment profit
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$41,091
$32,600
$44,945
$120,592
$98,208
Microcontamination Control
78,399
64,915
78,132
227,097
177,219
Advanced Materials Handling
40,503
33,266
42,093
114,691
76,707
Total segment profit
159,993
130,781
165,170
462,380
352,134
Amortization of intangibles
11,843
11,749
11,902
35,616
41,176
Unallocated expenses
8,793
12,271
14,379
34,540
28,741
Total operating income
$139,357
$106,761
$138,889
$392,224
$282,217
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Net sales
$579,493
$480,987
$571,352
$1,663,689
$1,341,719
Gross profit-GAAP
$264,204
$226,000
$265,384
$764,574
$618,850
Adjustments to gross profit:
Integration costs
—
—
—
—
(1,557)
Severance and restructuring costs
—
—
—
—
465
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold
—
229
—
—
590
Adjusted gross profit
$264,204
$226,229
$265,384
$764,574
$618,348
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
45.6%
47.0%
46.4%
46.0%
46.1%
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
45.6%
47.0%
46.4%
46.0%
46.1%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Segment profit-GAAP
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM)
$41,091
$32,600
$44,945
$120,592
$98,208
Microcontamination Control (MC)
78,399
64,915
78,132
227,097
177,219
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH)
40,503
33,266
42,093
114,691
76,707
Total segment profit
159,993
130,781
165,170
462,380
352,134
Amortization of intangible assets
11,843
11,749
11,902
35,616
41,176
Unallocated expenses
8,793
12,271
14,379
34,540
28,741
Total operating income
$139,357
$106,761
$138,889
$392,224
$282,217
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Adjusted segment profit
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
SCEM segment profit
$41,091
$32,600
$44,945
$120,592
$98,208
Integration costs
—
—
—
—
(1,557)
Severance and restructuring costs
69
277
51
167
906
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
—
—
—
—
235
SCEM adjusted segment profit
$41,160
$32,877
$44,996
$120,759
$97,792
MC segment profit
$78,399
$64,915
$78,132
$227,097
$177,219
Severance and restructuring costs
75
301
55
181
985
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
—
—
—
—
126
MC adjusted segment profit
$78,474
$65,216
$78,187
$227,278
$178,330
AMH segment profit
$40,503
$33,266
$42,093
$114,691
$76,707
Severance and restructuring costs
52
213
38
127
1,162
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
—
229
—
—
229
AMH adjusted segment profit
$40,555
$33,708
$42,131
$114,818
$78,098
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$8,793
$12,271
$14,379
$34,540
$28,741
Unallocated deal and integration costs
(1,290)
(1,902)
(632)
(3,966)
(5,796)
Unallocated severance and restructuring costs
(10)
(180)
(36)
(54)
(810)
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$7,493
$10,189
$13,711
$30,520
$22,135
Total adjusted segment profit
$160,189
$131,801
$165,314
$462,855
$354,220
Adjusted amortization of intangible assets
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
7,493
10,189
13,711
30,520
22,135
Total adjusted operating income
$152,696
$121,612
$151,603
$432,335
$332,085
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Net sales
$579,493
$480,987
$571,352
$1,663,689
$1,341,719
Net income
$117,461
$79,303
$88,770
$290,907
$208,345
Net income - as a % of net sales
20.3%
16.5%
15.5%
17.5%
15.5%
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax expense
10,640
16,559
15,916
39,947
39,542
Interest expense, net
9,339
12,651
10,643
31,563
35,681
Other expense (income), net
1,917
(1,752)
23,560
29,807
(1,351)
GAAP - Operating income
139,357
106,761
138,889
392,224
282,217
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
24.0%
22.2%
24.3%
23.6%
21.0%
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
—
229
—
—
590
Deal and transaction costs
—
642
—
—
2,576
Integration costs
1,290
1,260
632
3,966
1,663
Severance and restructuring costs
206
971
180
529
3,863
Amortization of intangible assets
11,843
11,749
11,902
35,616
41,176
Adjusted operating income
152,696
121,612
151,603
432,335
332,085
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
26.3%
25.3%
26.5%
26.0%
24.8%
Depreciation
22,841
20,777
22,574
67,510
62,064
Adjusted EBITDA
$175,537
$142,389
$174,177
$499,845
$394,149
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
30.3%
29.6%
30.5%
30.0%
29.4%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
July 3, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
GAAP net income
$117,461
$79,303
$88,770
$290,907
$208,345
Adjustments to net income:
Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired
—
229
—
—
590
Deal and transaction costs
—
642
—
—
2,576
Integration costs
1,290
1,260
632
3,966
1,663
Severance and restructuring costs
206
971
180
529
3,863
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
—
908
23,338
23,338
2,378
Amortization of intangible assets
11,843
11,749
11,902
35,616
41,176
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1
(5,417)
(3,602)
(8,111)
(16,749)
(11,979)
Non-GAAP net income
$125,383
$91,460
$116,711
$337,607
$248,612
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.86
$0.58
$0.65
$2.13
$1.53
Effect of adjustments to net income
$0.06
$0.09
$0.20
$0.34
$0.30
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.92
$0.67
$0.85
$2.47
$1.83
1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fourth-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
December 31, 2021
GAAP net income
$109 - $116
Adjustments to net income:
Restructuring and integration costs
2
Amortization of intangible assets
10
Income tax effect
(2)
Non-GAAP net income
$119 - $126
Fourth-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share