Entegris : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K/A

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS On July 6, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris", or "the Company") completed its previously announced acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. ("CMC"), pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 14, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, CMC and Yosemite Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub merged with and into CMC ("Merger") with CMC surviving the Merger and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CMC for $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of the Company's common stock per share, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares ("the Merger Consideration") representing a total purchase price (inclusive of debt retired and cash assumed) at close of approximately $6.0 billion, including $3.8 billion in cash paid to CMC stockholders, the issuance of 12.9 million shares of the Company's common stock (excluding unvested CMC stock options and unvested CMC restricted stock units, restricted shares and performance share unit equity awards assumed), approximately $0.9 billion of debt retired and approximately $281 million of cash acquired. The Company financed the cash portion of the purchase price through debt financing. The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information present the combination of the historical consolidated financial statements of Entegris and CMC, adjusted to give effect to the Merger and the related debt financing transactions and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Statements. All amounts presented within this section are presented in thousands, except per share amounts unless otherwise noted. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet which we refer to as the pro forma balance sheet, combines the unaudited historical consolidated balance sheet of Entegris as of July 2, 2022, derived from unaudited interim financial statements of Entegris, and the unaudited historical consolidated balance sheet of CMC as of June 30, 2022, derived from the unaudited interim financial statements of CMC, giving effect to the Merger as if it had been consummated on July 2, 2022. Entegris' fiscal year ends on December 31, whereas CMC's fiscal year ends on September 30. Due to this difference in year end, for the purpose of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the CMC financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, have been calculated by adding its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to its financial results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and subtracting its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations, which is referred to as the pro forma statement of operations, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 combines the Entegris audited consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the CMC financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This gives effect to the merger as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2021. For the purpose of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations for the six months ended July 2, 2022 the CMC financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been calculated by subtracting its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from its financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations, which we refer to as the pro forma statement of operations, for the six months ended July 2, 2022 combines the Entegris unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the six-month period ended July 2, 2022 and the CMC financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This gives effect to the Merger as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2021. We refer to the unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet and the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations as the pro forma financial statements. The pro forma financial statements have been developed from and should be read in conjunction with the historical consolidated financial statements of Entegris and CMC and related notes that have been filed with the SEC, certain of which are incorporated by reference into this Form 8-K.

• Separate historical financial statements of Entegris as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes included in Entegris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the separate historical financial statements of Entegris as of and for the fiscal quarter and six-month period ended July 2, 2022 and the related notes included in Entegris' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2022.



• Separate historical financial statements of CMC as of and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and the related notes included in CMC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the separate historical financial statements of CMC as of and for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes included in CMC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as the separate historical financial statements of CMC as of and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the related notes included in CMC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition to the historical consolidated financial statements for Entegris and CMC noted above and incorporated by reference into this Form 8-K, separate unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of CMC as of and for the three and nine-months ended June 30, 2022, were utilized to develop the pro forma financial statements for which a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q was not required to be filed. The pro forma financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with SEC Regulation S-X Article 11, Pro Forma Financial Information for illustrative and informational purposes only. The pro forma financial statements are not necessarily indicative of what the combined company's balance sheet or statement of operations actually would have been had the Merger been completed as of the dates indicated. In addition, the pro forma financial statements do not purport to project the future financial position or operating results of the combined company. As a result of displaying amounts in thousands, rounding differences may exist in the tables in this section. The pro forma financial statements have been prepared using the acquisition method of accounting under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, ''U.S. GAAP,'' with Entegris being the accounting acquirer in the merger of Entegris and CMC. The transaction accounting adjustments are preliminary, based upon available information and made solely for the purpose of providing these pro forma financial statements. Differences between these preliminary estimates and the final acquisition accounting will occur and these differences could have a material impact on the accompanying pro forma financial statements and the future results of operations and financial position of the combined company. For purposes of the pro forma condensed combined financial information, the adjustments related to the debt financing transactions for the Merger are shown in a separate column as "Other Transaction Accounting Adjustments." 2 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Balance Sheet (as of July 2, 2022) (Amounts in thousands)

Historical Entegris CMC as Reclassified Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Other Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Pro Forma Combined ASSETS Note 4 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,950 $ 280,636 $ (3,889,143 ) 7(A ) $ 2,770,000 7(J ) $ 712,407 - (1,190,118 ) 7(L ) (2,597 ) 7(Q ) 65,389 7(U

)

(27,634 ) 7(S ) - 2,490,281 7(T ) - (37,357 ) 7(R ) - Restricted cash 2,490,281 - (2,490,281 ) 7(T ) - - Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 381,251 177,489 (74 ) 7(B ) - 558,666 Inventories, net 583,766 194,527 48,805 7(C ) - 827,098 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 38,907 5,737 19,076 7(O ) 77 7(P ) 63,797 Other current assets 129,003 24,178 2,597 7(Q ) (65,389

)

7(U )

90,758 369

7(V

)

Total current assets 3,876,158 682,567 (3,886,327 ) 1,580,328 2,252,726 Property, plant and equipment, net 779,631 341,750 200,664 7(D ) - 1,322,045 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 68,389 23,658 - - 92,047 Goodwill 789,540 557,841 2,990,111 7(H ) - 4,337,492 Intangible assets, net 308,871 561,161 1,285,418 7(E ) - 2,155,450 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 26,549 5,793 - - 32,342 Other noncurrent assets 12,033 9,074 - 1,845 7(V )

22,952 Total assets $ 5,861,171 $ 2,181,844 $ 589,866 $ 1,582,173 $ 10,215,054 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ - $ - $ - $ 268,112 7(K ) $ 268,112 Long-term debt, current maturities - 10,650 2,878 7(F ) (13,528 ) 7(N ) 12,476 12,476 7(K ) Accounts payable 146,441 55,876 (74 ) 7(B ) 202,243 Accrued payroll and related benefits 69,623 46,582 9,515 7(S ) - 125,720 Accrued interest payable 33,743 - - - 33,743 Other accrued liabilities 94,805 60,145 (37,357 ) 7(R ) - 117,593 Income taxes payable 48,523 26,094 - - 74,617 Total current liabilities 393,135 199,347 (25,038 ) 267,060 834,504 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 3,408,801 897,210 6,987 7(F ) 2,372,233 7(K ) 5,628,929 - (904,197 ) 7(N ) (152,105 ) 7(M ) Pension benefit obligations and other liabilities 35,631 20,247 - - 55,878 Deferred tax liabilities and other noncurrent tax liabilities 49,997 94,831 343,130 7(G ) 77 7(P ) 488,035 Long-term lease liability 60,893 18,377 - - 79,270 Equity: Common stock 1,362 41 88 7(I ) - 1,491 Treasury stock (7,112 ) (625,111 ) 625,111 7(I ) - (7,112 ) Additional paid-in capital 891,967 1,087,971 177,613 7(I ) - 2,157,551 Retained earnings 1,077,651 508,166 (557,260 ) 7(I ) (895 ) 7(M ) 1,027,662 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,154 ) (19,235 ) 19,235 7(I ) - (51,154 ) Total equity 1,912,714 951,832 264,787 (895 ) 3,128,438 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,861,171 $ 2,181,844 $ 589,866 $ 1,582,173 $ 10,215,054

3 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations (for the year ended December 31, 2021) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Historical Entegris CMC as Reclassified Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Other Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Pro Forma Combined Note 4 Net sales $ 2,298,893 $ 1,229,014 $ (9,014 ) 8(A ) $ - $ 3,518,893 Cost of sales 1,239,229 727,913 18,588



8(B ) - 2,028,286 (9,014)

8(A ) - 48,805

8(K

)

-

2,765

8(J ) -

Gross profit $ 1,059,664 $ 501,101 $ (70,158 ) - $ 1,490,607 Selling, general and administrative expenses 292,408 169,381 4,727 8(B ) - 557,918 88,882 8(D ) - 2,520 8(J ) - Engineering, research and development expenses 167,632 55,095

1,768

8(B )

-

240,704









16,209

8(J ) -

Amortization of intangible assets 47,856 66,118 80,219 8(C ) - 194,193 Asset impairment charges - 232,480 - - 232,480 Operating income (loss) 551,768 (21,973 ) (264,483 ) - 265,312 Interest expense 41,240 38,576 - 264,478 8(F ) 329,145 - (38,576 ) 8(G ) - (3,045 ) 8(H ) - 26,472 8(I ) Interest income (243 ) (58 ) - - (301 ) Other expense, net 31,695 2,734 - - 34,429 Income (loss) before income taxes 479,076 (63,225 ) (264,483 ) (249,329 ) (97,961 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 69,950 9,454 (59,509 ) 8(E ) (56,099 ) 8(E ) (36,204 ) Net income (loss) $ 409,126 $ (72,679 ) $ (204,974 ) $ (193,230 ) $ (61,757 ) Per common share data: (Note 9) Earnings per share Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 3.02 $ (2.55 ) $ (0.42 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 3.00 $ (2.55 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 135,411 28,454 148,322 Diluted 136,574 28,454 150,818

4 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations (for the six months ended July 2, 2022) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Historical Entegris CMC as Reclassified Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Other Transaction Accounting Adjustments Notes Pro Forma Combined Note 4 Net sales $ 1,342,135 $ 647,129 $ (8,312 ) 8(A ) $ - $ 1,980,952 Cost of sales 721,918 400,509 9,461 8(B ) - 1,123,301 (8,312 ) 8(A ) - (275 ) 8(J ) - Gross profit 620,217 246,620 (9,186 ) - 857,651 Selling, general and administrative expenses 177,793 89,594 2,268 8(B ) -

268,041 (1,614

) 8(J

)

Engineering, research and development expenses

95,963 24,973



813 8(B )



121,498 (251 ) 8(J ) - Amortization of intangible assets 25,145 31,635 41,534 8(C ) - 98,314 Asset impairment charges - - - - - Operating income (loss) 321,316 100,418 (51,936 ) - 369,798 Interest expense 44,877 (16,026 ) - 112,159 8(F ) 167,372 - 16,026 8(G ) - (1,523 ) 8(H ) - 11,859 8(I ) Interest income (670 ) (43 ) - - (713 ) Other expense, net 14,521 1,553 - - 16,074 Income (loss) before income taxes 262,588 114,934 (51,936 ) (138,521 ) 187,065 Income tax expense (benefit) 37,392 39,712 (11,686 ) 8(E ) (31,167 ) 8(E ) 34,251 Net income (loss) $ 225,196 $ 75,222 $ (40,250 ) $ (107,354 ) $ 152,814 Per common share data: (Note 9) Earnings per share Basic net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 2.63 $ 1.03 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.65 $ 2.60 $ 1.01 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 135,783 28,561 148,694 Diluted 136,503 28,935 150,747

5 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Description of the Merger On July 6, 2022, Entegris completed its previously announced acquisition of CMC, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, by and among Entegris, CMC and Merger Sub, Inc. On the Closing Date, Entegris acquired CMC by way of the merger of Merger Sub with and into CMC, with CMC surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Entegris. Entegris acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CMC for $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of the Company's common stock per share, ("the Merger Consideration") representing a total purchase price (inclusive of debt retired and cash assumed) at close of approximately $6.0 billion, including $3.8 billion in cash paid to CMC stockholders, the issuance of 12.9 million shares of the Company's common stock (excluding unvested CMC stock options and unvested CMC restricted stock units, restricted shares and performance share unit equity awards assumed), approximately $0.9 billion of debt retired and approximately $281 million of cash acquired. The Company financed the cash portion of the purchase price through debt financing. 2. Description of the Debt Financing On the Closing Date, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into an Amendment and Restatement Agreement (the "Amendment"), which amended and restated the Credit and Guaranty Agreement, dated as of November 6, 2018 (as previously amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented, modified and otherwise in effect prior to the effectiveness of the Amendment, the "Existing Credit Agreement" and, the Existing Credit Agreement as amended by the Amendment, the "Amended Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company party thereto, as guarantors (the "Subsidiary Guarantors"), the lenders party thereto and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as administrative agent and collateral agent. The Amended Credit Agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities in an aggregate principal amount equal to $3.1 billion, consisting of (a) a senior secured term loan credit facility in an aggregate principal amount equal to $2.495 billion (the "Initial Term Loan Facility") and (b) a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate amount equal to $575.0 million (the "Revolving Facility" and, together with the Initial Term Loan Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Revolving Facility contains sub-limits for swingline loans and the issuances of letters of credit. The commitments under the Revolving Facility expire on July 6, 2027, and any loans then outstanding will be payable in full at that time. All outstanding loans under Initial Term Loan Facility are due and payable on July 6, 2029. Borrowings under the Initial Term Loan Facility bear interest at a rate per annum equal to, at the Company's option, either (i) Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus an applicable margin of 3.00% or (ii) a base rate plus an applicable margin of 2.00%. Borrowings under the Revolving Facility bear interest at a rate per annum equal to, at the Company's option, either (i) Term SOFR, in the case of US dollar denominated borrowings, or the applicable benchmark rate as further described in the Amended Credit Agreement, in the case of any other currency, in each case, plus an applicable margin of 1.75% or (ii) in the case of US dollar denominated borrowings, a base rate, plus an applicable margin of 0.75%. The applicable margin for the borrowings under the Revolving Facility set forth in the Amended Credit Agreement steps-down depending on the First Lien Net Leverage Ratio. The Amended Credit Agreement also contains customary unused commitment fees, letter of credit fees and agency fees. On the Closing Date, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into a 364-Day Bridge Credit and Guaranty Agreement (the "Bridge Credit Agreement"), among the Company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company party thereto, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as administrative agent. The Bridge Credit Agreement provides for a senior unsecured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount equal to $275.0 million (the "Bridge Credit Facility"). All outstanding loans under the Bridge Credit Facility are due and payable on the date that is 364 days after the Closing Date. Borrowings under the Bridge Credit Facility bear interest at a rate per annum equal to, at the Company's option, either (i) Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 4.55% or (ii) a base rate plus an applicable margin of 3.55%. In addition to paying interest on the outstanding principal under the Bridge Credit Facility, the Company will pay to each lender under the Bridge Credit Agreement duration fees equal to 0.25% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of such lender's loans under the Bridge Credit Facility at 90, 180 and 270 days after the Closing Date. During the quarter-ended July 2, 2022, Entegris raised new debt through two separate debt issuances to finance the total Merger consideration. Senior Secured Notes Due 2029 were issued on April 14, 2022 and Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 were issued on June 20, 2022. The impact of these debt issuances have been reflected in the historical financial statements for the quarter-ended July 2, 2022. Please refer to the separate historical financial statements of Entegris as of and for the fiscal quarter and six-month period ended July 2, 2022 and the related notes included in Entegris' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 for additional details. 6 The table below outlines the changes in Entegris' debt structure as of the July 2, 2022 balance sheet date and on a pro forma basis as of the Closing Date. Please refer to Notes 8(F), 8(G), and 8(H) for further details on the pro forma income statement effects.

(Amounts in thousands) As of July 2, 2022 Reported Pro forma Debt: Amended Revolving Facility $ 8,000 $ - Senior unsecured notes due 2030 895,000 895,000 Senior secured notes due 2029 1,600,000 1,600,000 Bridge Credit Facility - 275,000 Initial Term Facility - 2,495,000 Existing Term Facility 145,000 - 2028 notes 400,000 400,000 2029 notes 400,000 400,000 Total - gross debt $ 3,448,000 $ 6,065,000 Less: Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 39,199 155,483 Total - debt $ 3,408,801 $ 5,909,517 Less: Current maturities of long-term debt - 12,476 Less: Short-term debt - 268,112 Total long-term debt excluding current maturities and short-term debt $ 3,408,801 $ 5,628,929 3. Basis of Presentation The pro forma financial information has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and has been compiled from historical consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended April 2, 2022 and July 2, 2022 for Entegris and on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 for CMC. This pro forma financial information is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what the combined company's results of operations actually would have been had the Merger been completed as of January 1, 2021. In addition, this pro forma financial information does not purport to project the future operating results of the combined company. The accompanying pro forma financial statements were prepared using the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 805, ''Business Combinations'' (''ASC 805'') and are based on the annual audited and unaudited interim historical financial information of Entegris, and annual audited and unaudited interim historical financial information of CMC. U.S. GAAP requires that one of the two companies in the Merger be designated as the acquirer for accounting purposes based on the evidence available. In identifying Entegris as the acquiring entity for accounting purposes, the companies took into account the voting rights of all equity instruments, the intended corporate governance structure of the combined company, and the size of each of the companies. In assessing the size of each of the companies, the companies evaluated various metrics, including, but not limited to: assets, revenue, operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, market capitalization and enterprise value. No single factor was the sole determinant in the overall conclusion that Entegris is the acquirer for accounting purposes; rather, all factors were considered in arriving at the conclusion. Under ASC 805, Entegris, as the accounting acquirer, has accounted for the Merger by using Entegris' historical information and accounting policies and adding the assets and liabilities of CMC as of the closing date at their respective fair values with limited exceptions. The acquisition method of accounting uses the fair value concepts defined in ASC 820, ''Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures'' (''ASC 820''). Fair value is defined in ASC 820 as ''the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.'' Fair value measurements can be highly subjective and it is possible the application of reasonable judgment could develop different assumptions resulting in a range of alternative estimates using the same facts and circumstances. The allocation of the estimated consideration is preliminary, pending finalization of various estimates and analyses. Since these pro forma financial statements have been prepared based on preliminary estimates of fair values attributable to the Merger, the actual amounts eventually recorded for the Merger, including Goodwill, may differ materially from the information presented. 7 The allocation of the consideration in these pro forma financial statements is based upon a consideration of approximately $5.1 billion of cash and stock consideration to CMC stockholders, inclusive of approximately $73,493 related to CMC equity-based awards, plus the retirement of existing CMC indebtedness amounting to $0.9 billion for a total consideration of $6.0 billion. This amount is based on the common shares that Entegris issued to holders of CMC common stock in connection with the Merger, the number of shares of CMC common stock outstanding as of July 6, 2022, and the CMC exchange ratio of 0.4506 provided in the Merger agreement. The consideration has been prepared based on the share price of Entegris common stock on July 6, 2022 (the Closing Date), equal to $92.22 per share. Please refer to Note 5 and Note 6 for additional details. Under ASC 805, acquisition-related transaction costs are not included as a component of consideration transferred but are accounted for as expenses in the period in which the costs are incurred. Total Entegris combination related transaction costs in connection with the Merger are approximately $56,455. These combination related transaction costs are reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as a reduction to cash and retained earnings for transaction costs incurred by Entegris. Further, the pro forma financial statements do not reflect the following items:

• Restructuring or integration activities that have yet to be determined or other integration costs; • The impact of possible cost or growth synergies expected to be achieved by the combined company, as no assurance can be made that such cost or growth synergies will be achieved. • Realization of certain income tax benefits that the combined company may achieve as a result of the Merger as they are dependent on new sources of future taxable income, including potential tax planning. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31, whereas CMC's fiscal year ends on September 30. Due to this difference in year end, for the purpose of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 the CMC financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 have been calculated by adding its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to its financial results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and subtracting its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations, which we refer to as the pro forma statement of operations, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 combines the Entegris audited consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the CMC financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This gives effect to the Merger as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2021. For the purpose of the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations for the six months ended July 2, 2022 the CMC financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been calculated by subtracting its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from its financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations, which we refer to as the pro forma statement of operations, for the six months ended July 2, 2022 combines the Entegris unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the six-month period ended July 2, 2022 and the CMC financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This gives effect to the Merger as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2021.

8 (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Twelve months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Income statement data Note 4 A

B

C

D = B+C-A Revenues: Revenues $ 287,863 $ 1,199,831 $ 317,046 $ 1,229,014 Cost of sales 164,959 701,662 191,210 727,913 Gross profit 122,904 498,169 125,836 501,101 Selling, general and administrative 55,920 228,886 56,483 229,449 Research, development and technical 12,428 54,195 13,328 55,095 Asset impairment charges 7,347 230,392 9,435 232,480 Entegris Transaction-related expenses - - 6,050 6,050 Operating income 47,209 (15,304 ) 40,540 (21,973 ) Interest expense 9,608 38,360 9,743 38,495 Interest income (23 ) - - 23 Other (income) expense, net (1,452 ) 1,130 152 2,734 Income (loss) before income taxes 39,076 (54,794 ) 30,645 (63,225 ) Provision for income taxes 7,546 13,783 3,217 9,454 Net Income (loss) $ 31,530 $ (68,577 ) $ 27,428 $ (72,679 )

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Nine months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Income statement data Note 4 A

B

C = B-A Revenues: Revenues $ 317,046 $ 964,175 $ 647,129 Cost of sales 191,210 591,719 400,509 Gross profit 125,836 372,456 246,620 Research, development and technical 13,328 38,301 24,973 Selling, general and administrative 56,483 155,809 99,326 Asset impairment charges 9,435 9,435 - Entegris Transaction-related expenses 6,050 27,953 21,903 Operating income 40,540 140,958 100,418 Interest expense 9,743 (6,326 ) (16,069 ) Interest income - - - Other (income) expense, net 152 1,705 1,553 Income (loss) before income taxes 30,645 145,579 114,934 Provision for income taxes 3,217 42,929 39,712 Net Income (loss) $ 27,428 $ 102,650 $ 75,222 Accounting policies The pro forma financial statements do not assume any differences in accounting policies as Entegris is not aware of any differences that would have a material impact on the pro forma financial statements. Further review of CMC's detailed accounting policies following the consummation of the combination may identify differences between the accounting policies of the two companies that, when conformed, could have a material impact on the financial statements of the combined company. Certain reclassifications have been made to the historical financial statements of CMC to conform to Entegris' presentation, which are discussed in more detail in Note 4. 9 4. Reclassifications Certain reclassification adjustments have been made to the historical presentation of CMC's financial information in order to conform to Entegris historical financial statements. In order to prepare the pro forma financial statements, Entegris performed a preliminary review of CMC's accounting policies to identify significant differences. CMC Unaudited Reclassified Condensed Balance Sheet (as of June 30, 2022) (Amounts in thousands) CMC Before Reclassification Reclassification Notes CMC as Reclassified ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 280,636 $ - $ 280,636 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 177,489 - 177,489 Inventories, net 194,527 - 194,527 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes - 5,737 (A) 5,737 Other current assets 29,915 (5,737 ) (A) 24,178 Total current assets 682,567 - 682,567 Property, plant and equipment, net 341,750 341,750 Other assets: - Right-of-use assets - 23,658 (B) 23,658 Goodwill 557,841 - 557,841 Intangible assets, net 561,161 - 561,161 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 5,793 - 5,793 Other noncurrent assets 32,732 (23,658 ) (B) 9,074 Total assets $ 2,181,844 $ - $ 2,181,844 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Long-term debt, current maturities $ 10,650 $ - $ 10,650 Accounts payable 55,876 - 55,876 Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities 132,821 (132,821 ) (C) - Accrued payroll and related benefits - 46,582 (C) 46,582 Other accrued liabilities - 60,145 (C) 60,145 Income taxes payable - 26,094 (C) 26,094 Total current liabilities 199,347 - 199,347 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 897,210 - 897,210 Pension benefit obligations and other liabilities - 20,247 (E) 20,247 Deferred tax liabilities and other noncurrent tax liabilities 70,321 24,510 (F) 94,831 Other long-term liabilities 63,134 (63,134 ) (D), (E), (F) - Long-term lease liabilities - 18,377 (D) 18,377 Common stock 41 - 41 Treasury stock (625,111 ) - (625,111 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,087,971 - 1,087,971 Retained earnings 508,166 - 508,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,235 ) - (19,235 ) Total equity 951,832 - 951,832 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,181,844 $ - $ 2,181,844



(A) Reclassification from ''Other current assets'' to ''Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes''

(B) Reclassification from ''Other noncurrent assets'' to ''Right-of-use assets''

(C) Reclassification of ''Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities'' to ''Accrued payroll and related benefits,'' ''Other accrued liabilities,'' and ''Income taxes payable''

(D) Reclassification from ''Other long-term liabilities'' to ''Long-term lease liabilities''

(E) Reclassification from ''Other long-term liabilities'' to ''Pension benefit obligations and other liabilities''

(F) Reclassification from ''Other long-term liabilities'' to ''Deferred tax liabilities and other noncurrent tax liabilities'' 10 CMC Unaudited Reclassified Condensed Statement of Operations (for the year ended December 31, 2021)

(Amounts in thousands) CMC Before Reclassification Reclassifications Notes CMC as Reclassified Note 3

Revenues $ 1,229,014 $ - $ 1,229,014 Cost of sales 727,913 - 727,913 Gross profit 501,101 - 501,101 Selling, general and administrative 229,449 (60,068 ) (A), (C) 169,381 Research, development and technical 55,095 - 55,095 Amortization of intangible assets - 66,118 (A) 66,118 Asset impairment charges 232,480 - 232,480 Entegris transaction related expenses 6,050 (6,050 ) (C) - Operating income (21,973 ) - (21,973 ) Interest expense 38,495 81 (B) 38,576 Interest income 23 (81 ) (B) (58 ) Other (income) expense, net 2,734 - 2,734 Income before income taxes (63,225 ) - (63,225 ) Provision for income taxes 9,454 - 9,454 Net Income (loss) $ (72,679 ) $ - $ (72,679 )



(A) Reclassification from ''Selling, general and administrative expenses'' to ''Amortization of intangible assets''

(B) Reclassification from "Interest expense" to "Interest income"

(C) Reclassification from "Entegris transaction related expenses" to Selling, general and administrative expenses"

CMC Unaudited Reclassified Condensed Statement of Operations (for the six months ended June 30, 2022)

(Amounts in thousands) CMC Before Reclassification Reclassifications Notes CMC as Reclassified Note 3

Revenues $ 647,129 $ - $ 647,129 Cost of sales 400,509 - 400,509 Gross profit 246,620 - 246,620 Selling, general and administrative 99,326 (9,732 ) (A), (C) 89,594 Research, development and technical 24,973 - 24,973 Amortization of intangible assets - 31,635 (A) 31,635 Asset impairment charges - - - Entegris transaction related expenses 21,903 (21,903 ) (C) - Operating income 100,418 - 100,418 Interest expense (16,069 ) 43 (B) (16,026 ) Interest income - (43 ) (B) (43 ) Other (income) expense, net 1,553 - 1,553 Income before income taxes 114,934 - 114,934 Provision for income taxes 39,712 - 39,712 Net Income (loss) $ 75,222 $ - $ 75,222



(A) Reclassification from ''Selling, general and administrative expenses'' to ''Amortization of intangible assets''

(B) Reclassification from "Interest expense" to "Interest income"

(C) Reclassification from "Entegris transaction related expenses" to Selling, general and administrative expenses" 11 5. Consideration The consideration is calculated as follows (dollar amounts and shares outstanding in thousands, except per share data): (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) CMC pro forma diluted shares outstanding as of July 6, 2022 28,653 Cash consideration per share $ 133.00 Cash consideration (dilluted share value) $ 3,810,849 Cash consideration for RSS/RSU, Deferred RSU, and Phantom Units $ 26,411 Cash consideration (total value) $ 3,837,260 CMC pro forma diluted shares outstanding as of July 6, 2022 28,653 Entegris exchange ratio $ 0.4506 Entegris common shares issued in exchange 12,911 Unvested RSU/RSS and Deferred RS Units issued in exchange 17 Total Entegris common shares issued in exchange 12,928 Entegris closing share price as of July 6, 2022 $ 92.22 Stock consideration transferred $ 1,192,220 Fair value of Entegris replacement options issued in exchange for CMC options $ 66,314 Fair value of Entegris replacement RSUs issued in exchange for CMC PSUs $ 7,179 Equity consideration transferred $ 1,265,713 Cash and stock consideration transferred to CMC stockholders $ 5,102,973 The fair value of certain CMC options that were replaced with Entegris options totaled $66,314, with such awards being fully vested at the Closing Date. The fair value of CMC performance based restricted share unit awards replaced with Entegris time vested restricted share unit awards which required continued time-based vesting resulting in an estimated $7,179 of allocated pre-combination expense which is treated as part of total Merger Consideration and an additional $7,193 of shared based compensation to be recognized in the post combination period (refer to note 8(J)). Other CMC equity employee awards made prior to December 14, 2021, or to non-employee Directors received Merger Consideration. 6. Fair Value Estimate of Assets to be Acquired and Liabilities to be Assumed The table below represents an initial allocation of the preliminary consideration to CMC's tangible and intangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on management's preliminary estimate of their respective fair values as of July 2, 2022:

(Amounts in thousands) CMC as Reclassified Fair Value Adjustment Fair Value Goodwill Calculation Notes Consideration paid to CMC stockholders $ 5,102,973 5 Repayment of CMC indebtedness 917,725 7(L ) Total value to allocate $ 6,020,698 Inventories, net $ 194,527 48,805 $ 243,332 7(C), 8(K ) Property, plant and equipment, net 341,750 200,664 542,414 7(D ) Intangible assets, net 561,161 1,285,418 1,846,579 7(E ) All other assets (excluding goodwill) 505,703 - 505,703 Total assets $ 1,603,141 $ 1,534,887 $ 3,138,028 Deferred tax liabilities and other noncurrent tax liabilities 94,831 343,130 437,961 7(G ) All other liabilities 227,321 - 227,321 Total liabilities $ 322,152 $ 343,130 $ 665,282 Fair value of net assets (excluding goodwill) $ 2,472,746 Entegris goodwill attibutable to CMC $ 3,547,952 7(H ) 12 7. Adjustments to Pro Forma Balance Sheet Explanations of the adjustments to the pro forma balance sheet are as follows:

(A) Represents the cash proceeds paid for the cash consideration of the acquisition and one-time transaction- related costs to be incurred prior to, or concurrent with, the closing of the merger including bank fees. Acquisition-related transaction costs, such as investment banker, advisory, legal, and other professional fees are not included as a component of consideration transferred but are expensed as incurred. See also note 7(I) for the impact to retained earnings. (Amounts in thousands) July 2, 2022 Cash component of Merger consideration (Note 5) $ (3,837,260 ) Cash paid for Entegris and CMC combined transaction fees and expenses (108,260 ) Less: Total Entegris and CMC accrued transaction expenses (refer to note 7(R)) 56,377 Total pro forma adjustment to Cash and cash equivalents $ (3,889,143 ) (B) Represents the elimination of $74 between accounts receivable and accounts payable resulting from transactions between Entegris and CMC which would be eliminated upon consolidation. (C) Represents the preliminary fair value of inventories, which considers replacement cost for materials and net realizable value for work-in-process and finished goods. Refer to note 8(K) for further details.

(D) Represents the preliminary fair value and resulting adjustment to net property, plant and equipment. The preliminary amounts assigned to net property, plant and equipment and estimated weighted average useful lives as of June 30, 2022 are as follows:

(Amounts in thousands) Preliminary Fair Value Estimated Weighted Average Useful Life (in years) Property, Plant and Equipment $ 492,372 8 Construction in progress 50,042 15 Total fair value of CMC's property, plant and equipment, net $ 542,414 Less: CMC's historical property, plant and equipment, net 341,750 Pro forma adjustment $ 200,664

(E) Represents the adjustment of historical and newly created intangible assets acquired by the Company to their estimated fair values (other than Goodwill). As part of the preliminary valuation analysis, the Company identified intangible assets, including technology, trade names, and customer relationships. The fair value of identifiable intangible assets is determined considering market research and a limited valuation analysis of the intangible assets. Since all information required to perform a detailed valuation analysis of CMC's intangible assets could not be obtained as of the date of this filing, for purposes of these unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements, the Company used certain assumptions based upon publicly available transaction data for the industry. The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of CMC's identifiable intangible assets as of June 30, 2022 and their estimated useful lives and uses a straight-line method of amortization:

(Amounts in thousands) Preliminary Fair Value Estimated Weighted Average Useful Life (in years) Trademarks/Trade Names $ 240,200 15 Customer Relationships 521,000 21 Backlog 4,100 3 Developed Technology 1,074,000 11 Non-Competition Agreements 6,319 1 Leases 960 5 Total fair value of CMC's intangible assets (other than Goodwill) $ 1,846,579 Less: CMC historical other intangible assets 561,161 Pro forma adjustment $ 1,285,418

13

(F) Represents the adjustment to eliminate deferred financing costs.

(G) Represents the preliminary adjustment to deferred tax liabilities primarily associated with the one-time deductible transaction and fair value adjustments for property, plant, and equipment, inventories, and other intangible assets excluding goodwill, using a blended statutory tax rate of 22.5%.

(H) Represents the excess of the preliminary consideration over the preliminary fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed. Goodwill will be tested for impairment at least annually and whenever events or circumstances have occurred that may indicate a possible impairment. Goodwill is attributable to planned growth in new markets and synergies expected to be achieved from the combined operations of Entegris and CMC. Goodwill is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes.

(I) The following table summarizes the transaction accounting adjustments impacting equity as of July 2, 2022:

(Amounts in thousands) Adjustments to Historical Equity New Equity Structure Other Items Transaction Accounting Adjustments Common stock $ (41 ) $ 129 $ - $ 88 Treasury stock 625,111 - - 625,111 Additional paid-in capital (1,087,971 ) 1,265,584 - 177,613 Retained earnings (508,166 ) - (49,094 ) (557,260 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 19,235 - - 19,235 Total equity $ (951,832 ) $ 1,265,713 $ (49,094 ) $ 264,787 New Equity Structure: Represents the allocation of the preliminary stock consideration of $1,265,713 to common stock at the Corporation par value of $.01 ($129) and additional paid-in-capital ($1,265,584) based on the Closing Date price as of July 6, 2022. Other Items: Represents the impact of the nonrecurring transaction costs, net of applicable taxes, to retained earnings, which is discussed within 7(A) and 7(S). (Amounts in thousands) Entegris transaction costs, bank ticking fees, severance, retention and CICSPA payments net of amounts previously accrued $ (64,230 ) Estimated tax benefit of Entegris transaction costs, bank ticking fees, severance, retention and CICSPA payments net of amounts previously accrued 15,136 Entegris transaction costs, bank ticking fees, severance, retention and CICSPA payments treated as reduction to retained earnings $ (49,094 )



14

(J) Represents the cash proceeds of $2,770,000 from the debt financing funding of the Merger consideration from the Initial Term Facility and Bridge Credit Facility (see Note 2 for further details).



(K) Represents the debt financing obligation incurred totaling $2,770,000 from the Initial Term Facility and Bridge Credit Facility (see Note 2 for further details), net of applicable debt issuance costs of $92,425 and original discount of $24,754. The Initial Term principal of $12,476 is due within one year of the balance sheet date.

(L) Represents the cash outflow for the payment of Entegris and CMC debt that was extinguished and repaid, net of applicable debt issuance costs and original issue discount. (Amounts in thousands) July 2, 2022 Repayment of CMC's long term debt, current maturities $ (13,528 ) Repayment of CMC's long-term debt, excluding current maturities (904,197 ) Repayment of Entegris Revolver (8,000 ) Repayment of Entegris Existing Term Loan (145,000 ) Cash payment of new debt issuance costs (92,425 ) Cash payment of original issue discount (24,754 ) Cash payment of debt issuance costs - Revolver (2,214

)

Cash outflow for pay down for extinguishment of Entegris and CMC debt and refinancing $ (1,190,118 )



(M) Represents the paydown of $145,000 for the Entegris Existing Term Loan, net of $895 unamortized fees that are written off to retained earnings in the pro forma balance sheet, and the outstanding $8,000 balance of the revolver associated with the refinancing arrangement.



(N) Represents the elimination of CMC outstanding debt of $917,725, inclusive of unamortized deferred financing fees, associated with the refinancing arrangement of $9,865.



(O) Represents the expected tax benefit of the anticipated CMC transaction costs to be incurred prior to, or concurrent with, the closing of the merger including bank fees, legal fees, severance, retention, Change in Control Severance Protection Agreement ("CICSPA") payments or other transaction expenses that are treated as a reduction in goodwill.

(P) Represents the reclassification of the CMC deferred tax asset of $77 from Deferred tax liabilities and other noncurrent tax liabilities to Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes. Upon the extinguishment of the existing CMC debt, any associated deferred tax assets/liabilities will become current income taxes receivable/payable.

(Q) Represents the estimated cash outflow to fund a rabbi trust (recorded within other current assets) which is required immediately prior to a change in control in which CMC or its successor must establish to fully fund the expected severance benefits due under the applicable change in control agreements.

(R) Represents the repayment of the historical accrued Entegris and CMC transaction fees and expenses and the accrued bank ticking fees as of July 2, 2022, net of amounts already paid in cash.

(S) Represents the one-time severance and retention expenses to be paid in connection with the close of the transaction. These expenses are inclusive of CMC retention payments, CICSPA payments and Entegris retention payments. Cash awards totaling $27,634 were accelerated upon the change in control and will be paid immediately after the Closing Date and an additional $9,515 of cash awards are to be paid over specified time periods post combination. See also note 7(I) for the impact to retained earnings.

(T) Represents reclassification of Entegris restricted cash to cash. The restricted cash represented the proceeds raised from the secured notes due 2029 and unsecured notes due 2030 to be utilized for consideration at close.



(U) Represents the cash receipt of previously paid original issue discount fees that were reimbursed to the Company by their bankers which were received at the Close Date.



(V) Represents the incremental debt issuance costs with respect to the Entegris Revolver.

8. Adjustments to Pro Forma Statement of Operations Explanations of the adjustments to the pro forma statement of operations are as follows:

(A) Transactions between Entegris and CMC have been eliminated as if Entegris and CMC were consolidated affiliates for the periods presented. 15

(B) Represents the preliminary pro forma adjustment to recognize changes to straight-line depreciation expense resulting from the fair value adjustments to acquired property, plant, and equipment. The preliminary fair value of the property, plant and equipment may not represent the actual value of the property, plant and equipment when the Merger is completed resulting in a potential difference in straight-line depreciation expense, and that difference may be material. For example, an increase or decrease of 15% in the fair value of property, plant and equipment on the closing date of the Merger from the fair value of property, plant and equipment assumed in these pro forma financial statements would change the value of the property, plant and equipment by approximately $81,362, which would be reflected as a corresponding increase or decrease to straight-line depreciation expense of $10,170 on an annual basis or $5,085 for the six-month period assuming a useful life of 8 years.

(C) Represents estimated incremental straight-line amortization expense resulting from the allocation of purchase consideration to definite-lived intangible assets subject to amortization. An increase or decrease of 15% in the fair value of intangible assets on the closing date of the Merger from the fair value of intangible assets assumed in these pro forma financial statements would change the value of the intangible assets approximately by $276,987, which would be reflected as a corresponding increase or decrease to straight-line amortization expense of $18,466 on an annual basis or $9,233 for the six-month period assuming an average useful life of 15 years.

(D) Represents one-time transaction-related costs for both Entegris and CMC that have yet to be expensed or accrued in the historical financial statements in connection with the Merger including bank fees, legal fees, consulting fees, severance payments, retention payments, CICSPA, and other transaction expenses. As of July 2, 2022, the total estimated transaction-related costs amounted to $133,304 with $44,422 expensed to date resulting in a net pro forma adjustment of $88,882.

(E) Represents the income tax effect of the transaction accounting adjustments related to the merger calculated using a blended statutory income tax rate of 22.5%. The effective tax rate of the combined company could be significantly different depending on the mix of actual earnings in foreign jurisdictions for periods subsequent to completion of the merger.

(F) Represents the estimated interest expense on the new debt raised to fund in part the consideration paid to effect the merger using estimated interest rates as shown in the table below which is subject to market fluctuations (refer also to Note 2 for further details). From a sensitivity analysis perspective, an increase or decrease of 12.5 basis points in anticipated interest rates would result in an increase or decrease of $6,581 in interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $3,291 for the six-months ended July 2, 2022, exclusive of the potential impacts of the interest rate swap agreement entered into on July 28, 2022. Please refer to Entegris' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 for additional details.. As of the Close Date, the SOFR rate was 1.728% for the Bridge Credit Facility and Initial Term Facility. (Amounts in thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2021 Interest expense on unsecured notes due 2030 (5.950%) $ 53,253 Interest expense on secured notes due 2029 (4.750%) 76,000 Interest expense on Bridge Credit Facility (4.550% + SOFR) 17,264 Interest expense on Initial Term Facility (3.000% + SOFR) 117,961 Total adjustment $ 264,478

(Amounts in thousands) For the six months ended July 2, 2022 Interest expense on unsecured notes due 2030 (5.950%) $ 24,703 Interest expense on secured notes due 2029 (4.750%) 19,844 Interest expense on Bridge Credit Facility (4.550% + SOFR) 8,632 Interest expense on Initial Term Facility (3.000% + SOFR) 58,980 Total adjustment $ 112,159

(G) Represents the elimination of interest expense, net of the one-time gain on the termination of two swap instruments which were terminated on June 24, 2022, associated with the extinguished CMC debt outstanding.

(H) Represents the elimination of interest expense associated with the repayment of the $145 million Entegris Existing Term Facility. 16

(I) Represents the amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount associated with the aggregate new debt facilities (refer also to Note 2 for further details).

(J) Represents the incremental pro forma stock-based compensation expense for accelerated vesting upon the change in control for stock options, restricted stock units, restricted stock shares, phantom units, and other deferred restricted stock units. The total incremental pro forma pre-combination expense recorded from the acceleration totaled $18.5 million. In addition, the unvested CMC performance-based restricted share unit awards which were replaced and converted into Entegris time vested restricted share awards will result in estimated incremental stock-based compensation expense in the post-combination period totaling $7.2 million, including $5.7 million for individuals that have qualifying terminations and as such that amount is immediately expensed in the post-combination period.

(K) Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation. Entegris will recognize the increased value of inventory in cost of sales as the inventory is sold, which for purposes of these pro forma financial statements is assumed to occur within the first year after the merger and is non-recurring in nature. Refer to note 7(C) for additional details. 9. Entegris Earnings Per Share Information The following table shows our calculation of pro forma combined basic and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and six months ended July 2, 2022.

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Six Months Ended July 2, 2022 Pro forma net income attributable to Entegris common stock $ (61,757 ) $ 152,814 Basic weighted average Entegris shares outstanding 135,411 135,783 CMC shares converted to Entegris shares1 12,911 12,911 Pro forma basic weighted average shares outstanding 148,322 148,694 Dilutive effect of securities: Weighted common shares assumed upon exercise of Entegris options and vesting of Entegris restricted stock units 1,163 720 Entegris replacement options issued in consideration for CMC options2 1,178 1,178 Entegris replacement RSUs issued in exchange for CMC PSUs3 155 155 Pro forma diluted weighted average shares outstanding 150,818 150,747 Pro forma basic earnings per share $ (0.42 ) $ 1.03 Pro forma diluted earnings per share $ (0.42 ) $ 1.01



1) Represents the estimated number of shares of Entegris common stock to be issued to CMC stockholders based on the number of shares of CMC common stock outstanding as of July 6, 2022 (28.653 million CMC pro forma shares outstanding - see Footnote 5) and after giving effect to the exchange ratio of 0.4506 as determined in the Merger Agreement. 2) Represents the total vested and unvested CMC options as of July 6, 2022 which are being converted to Entegris replacement options. 3) Represents the total CMC PSUs as of July 6, 2022 which are being converted to Entegris replacement RSUs.

