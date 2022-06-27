Entegris : and CMC Materials Receive China Antitrust Clearance for Pending Acquisition - Form 8-K

Entegris and CMC Materials Receive China Antitrust Clearance for Pending Acquisition





June 24, 2022







Transaction Expected to Close on July 6, 2022





BILLERICA, Mass. & AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 24, 2022-- Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) and CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) today announced that China's State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Entegris' previously announced acquisition of CMC Materials. The transaction has now received all required regulatory clearances. Entegris and CMC Materials anticipate that the transaction will close on or about July 6, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.





The parties announced their agreement for Entegris to acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction on December 15, 2021. The transaction brings together two highly complementary portfolios, creating the industry's most comprehensive and innovative electronic materials offering.





About Entegris





Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 6,800 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.





About CMC Materials, Inc.





CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' challenges. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005236/en/

Bill Seymour Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury (952) 556-1844 bill.seymour@entegris.com

Source: Entegris, Inc. and CMC Materials, Inc.



