    ENTG

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/26 04:00:01 pm
115.26 USD   +1.86%
06:26aENTEGRIS  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Q2 2021 Outlook
MT
06:21aENTEGRIS  : View Presentation
PU
06:18aENTEGRIS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Entegris : View Presentation

04/27/2021 | 06:21am EDT
Earnings Summary

First Quarter 2021

April 27, 2021

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "may," "will," "would" or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements

related to future period guidance; future net revenue, operating expenses, net income, diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, and other financial metrics; future repayments under the Company's credit facilities; the Company's performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; market and technology trends, including the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the Company's capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established; the Company's ability to execute on its strategies; and other matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets, as well as on the Company, our

customers and suppliers, which may impact our sales, gross margin, customer demand and our ability to supply our products to our customers; weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company's products and solutions; the Company's ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company's ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers' rapidly changing requirements; the Company's concentrated customer base; the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; the Company's ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company's ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; operational, political and legal risks of the Company's international operations; the Company's dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the increasing

complexity of certain manufacturing processes; raw material shortages, supply constraints and price increases; changes in government regulations of the countries in

which the Company operates; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's stock; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company's indebtedness; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risks Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2021, and in the Company's other periodic filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

This presentation contains references to "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of Net Sales," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted Operating Margin,"

"Adjusted Gross Profit," "Adjusted Gross Margin - as a % of Net Sales," "Adjusted Segment Profit," "Adjusted Segment Profit Margin," "Non-GAAP Operating Expenses," "Non-GAAP Tax Rate," "Non-GAAP Net Income,""Diluted Non-GAAPEarnings per Common Share" and "Free Cash Flow" that are not presented in accordance GAAP. The non-GAAPfinancial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures but should instead be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. Further information with respect to and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found attached to this presentation.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

$513M

+24%

1

$0.62

+38%

DILUTED GAAP EPS

+27%

REVENUE

$0.70

DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS2

$114M

+41%

22.2%3

+260 bps

OPERATING INCOME

OPERATING MARGIN

$128M

+29%

25.0%3

+80 bps

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME2

ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN2

Summary - Consolidated Statement of Operations (GAAP)

1Q21 over

1Q21 over

$ in millions, except per share data

1Q21

1Q21 Guidance

4Q20

1Q20

1Q20

4Q20

Net Revenue

$512.8

$510

- $525

$517.6

$412.3

24.4%

(0.9%)

Gross Margin

45.8%

44.6%

45.0%

Operating Expenses

$121.0

$118

- $120

$117.6

$104.7

15.6%

2.9%

Operating Income

$114.0

$113.2

$80.7

41.3%

0.7%

Operating Margin

22.2%

21.9%

19.6%

Tax Rate

13.7%

18.6%

12.4%

Net Income

$84.7

$83

- $90

$86.6

$61.0

38.9%

(2.2%)

Diluted Earnings Per Common

$0.62

$0.61

- $0.66

$0.63

$0.45

37.8%

(1.6%)

Share

Summary - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Non-GAAP)1

1Q21 over

1Q21 over

$ in millions, except per share data

1Q21

1Q21 Guidance

4Q20

1Q20

1Q20

4Q20

Net Revenue

$512.8

$510 - $525

$517.6

$412.3

24.4%

(0.9%)

Adjusted Gross Margin - as a % of

45.8%

44.6%

45.1%

Net Sales2

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses3

$107.0

$104 - $106

$103.9

$86.2

24.1%

3.0%

Adjusted Operating Income

$128.0

$126.9

$99.6

28.5%

0.9%

Adjusted Operating Margin

25.0%

24.5%

24.2%

Non-GAAP Tax Rate4

14.8%

19.1%

14.6%

Non-GAAP Net Income5

$95.5

$94 - $101

$97.1

$75.6

26.3%

(1.6%)

Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings Per

$0.70

$0.69 - $0.74

$0.71

$0.55

27.3%

(1.4%)

Common Share

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

