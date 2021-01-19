Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Entegris, Inc.    ENTG

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/19 04:00:00 pm
109.62 USD   +1.91%
05:40pENTEGRIS : to Report Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
BU
01/13ENTEGRIS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13ENTEGRIS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Entegris : to Report Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

01/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial +1 323-289-6576 or 800-437-2398, referencing confirmation code 9608918. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 9608918. The call-in audio replay will be available from 12:00pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Eastern Time (US & Canada) through 12:00pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 Eastern Time (US & Canada).

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENTEGRIS, INC.
05:40pENTEGRIS : to Report Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, February 2, ..
BU
01/13ENTEGRIS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13ENTEGRIS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2020ENTEGRIS : to Invest in New Taiwan Facility
MT
2020ENTEGRIS : Makes Major Investment in New Manufacturing Facility in Taiwan
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Entegris
MT
2020Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Entegris' Price Target to $115 From $91, Reiterates B..
MT
2020KeyBanc Adjusts Entegris' Price Target to $105 from $90, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
2020Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Entegris to $89 From $83, Maintains Buy ..
MT
2020Deutsche Bank Adjusts Entegris' Price Target to $85 from $72, Keeps Hold Rati..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 823 M - -
Net income 2020 284 M - -
Net Debt 2020 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,2x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 14 521 M 14 521 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales 2021 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ENTEGRIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entegris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 94,67 $
Last Close Price 107,57 $
Spread / Highest target 7,84%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS, INC.11.94%14 521
ASML HOLDING N.V.10.07%217 042
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION15.94%78 849
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED14.92%64 808
QORVO, INC.6.63%20 221
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.29.77%15 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ