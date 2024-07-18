Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, before the opening of the market on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00am ET.

Participants should dial + 1-800-225-9448 or 1-203-518-9708 and reference Conference ID: ENTGQ224. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717310790/en/