Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entegris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTG   US29362U1043

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22:05 2023-06-06 pm EDT
107.52 USD   +1.26%
12:14pMedia Advisory : Entegris to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for $600 Million Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs, Joined by Mayor Mobolade and Other Local Officials
BU
06/05Entegris Terminates Distribution Deal With Element Solutions Business Unit
MT
06/05Entegris and Element Solutions Terminate Distribution Agreement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEDIA ADVISORY: Entegris to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for $600 Million Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs, Joined by Mayor Mobolade and Other Local Officials

06/06/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Entegris will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its $600 million manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event will include remarks from Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Loy; Colorado Springs’ newly inaugurated Mayor Yemi Mobolade; El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer; and Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, as well as other dignitaries.

The new campus, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operation in early 2025, will be built in phases. The 100,000-square-foot facility will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) divisions.

The center for excellence will play an important role in the Colorado Springs community and has the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years.

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs
 
When: June 7, 2023, 10:30 AM MT
 
Where: 301 S. Rockrimmon Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
Speakers:
 
Entegris President and CEO, Bertrand Loy
Entegris Divisional President, Advanced Materials Handling, Bill Shaner
Mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade
CEO of Norwood Development Group, Chris Jenkins
El Paso County Commissioner, Cami Bremer
President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer
 
Contacts:
 
Connie Chandler
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
T +1 714-504-5147
connie.chandler@entegris.com

NOTE FOR MEDIA: Media who plan to attend should RSVP to connie.chandler@entegris.com as soon as possible with full name (as it appears on a government-issued identification) for security purposes.

About Entegris

Entegris is the global leader in electronic materials for the semiconductor market. With approximately 9,000 employees across its global operations, Entegris offers the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative unit-driven end-to-end offering for semiconductor customers, in addition to solutions for the life sciences and other advanced manufacturing environments. Entegris’ solutions help customers improve their performance, productivity and yields to enable technologies that transform the world. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information about Entegris, visit us at www.entegris.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ENTEGRIS, INC.
12:14pMedia Advisory : Entegris to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for $600 Million Manufacturing C..
BU
06/05Entegris Terminates Distribution Deal With Element Solutions Business Unit
MT
06/05Entegris and Element Solutions Terminate Distribution Agreement
BU
06/05Entegris, Inc. and MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions Terminate Distribution Agreeme..
CI
06/01Transcript : Entegris, Inc. Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategi..
CI
05/30Entegris : Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – New York
PU
05/17Insider Sell: Entegris
MT
05/15Loop Capital Adjusts Entegris Price Target to $123 From $143, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Entegris to $103 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Entegris Price Target to $100 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTEGRIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 615 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1 217x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 15 894 M 15 894 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,62x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ENTEGRIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entegris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 106,18 $
Average target price 104,73 $
Spread / Average Target -1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Loy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Linda A. LaGorga Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Neil Richards SVP-Global Operations, Supply Chain & Quality
Joseph Colella Secretary, Senior Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTEGRIS, INC.65.25%15 894
ASML HOLDING N.V.34.02%285 406
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION46.01%81 358
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.49.86%65 129
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.24.07%16 312
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.4.74%12 241
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer