Enteq Technologies Plc is an energy services engineering and technology company. The Company develops and provides downhole electronics and technologies for measurement, data, and control, which are used by the geothermal, methane capture, oil, and gas sectors around the world. It has customers throughout North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, China, and the Middle East. Its products include The SABER Tool-Rotary Steerable System, and Downhole Connectivity Systems. The Companyâs downhole drilling technology the Hop series, is a communications device, which is used in conjunction with The SABER Tool or fitted with existing rotary steerable systems (RSS) and measurement while drilling (MWD) technology, allows drilling contractors access to real time data to enhance drilling operations. The Hop series also removes the need for hard connectors and dedicated collar lengths and enables Logging While Drilling (LWD) to be run below MWD equipment.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment