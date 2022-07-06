Enteq Technologies : Annual Report – 31 March 2022

ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2022
REGISTERED NUMBER: 07590845 (England and Wales)
Contents
|
|
Page
|
|
Key features, Financial Metrics and Outlook
|
2
|
|
Company Information
|
4
|
|
Strategic Report:
|
|
|
Combined Chief Executive and Chairman's report
|
5
|
|
Financial Review
|
8
|
|
Review of Principal Risks and Uncertainties
|
11
|
|
Corporate Governance:
|
|
|
Environmental, Social, and Governance report
|
14
|
|
Report of the Directors
|
16
|
|
Remuneration Committee Report
|
19
|
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
22
|
|
Financial Statements - Group:
|
|
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
27
|
|
Consolidated Income Statement
|
34
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
35
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
36
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
37
|
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
38
|
|
Financial Statements - Company:
|
|
|
Company Statement of Financial Position
|
63
|
|
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
|
64
|
|
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
|
65
|
- 69
1
Key features, Financial Metrics and Outlook
Key features
-
Total revenue up from $5.1m to $7.3m due to strengthening North American market, offsetting reduced activity in China:
o North America revenue up from $1.9m to $6.2m
-
-
International revenue down from $3.2m to $1.1m
-
Adjusted EBITDA2 up from $0.1m to $0.3m
-
Gross profit margin down from 53% to 36% due to change in product mix from new strategic distribution partnerships
-
Administrative expenses before amortisation reduced from $3.9m to $3.2m:
-
-
Underlying overheads1 reduced from $2.6m to $2.3m
-
Depreciation on rental fleet down from $0.9m to $0.5m
-
-
Depreciation on other fixed assets steady at $0.2m
-
Loss attributable to shareholders reduced from $1.1m to $0.8m
-
The SABER project has progressed well:
-
-
Key test objectives achieved
-
Extensive industry and customer engagement has demonstrated market potential
Financial metrics
|
|
|
Years ended 31 March ($m):
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
•
|
Revenue
|
7.3
|
5.1
|
•
|
Gross profit margin
|
36%
|
53%
|
•
|
Underlying overheads1
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
•
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
•
|
Exceptional items
|
-
|
0.1
|
• Total post tax loss
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
• Post tax loss per share (cents)
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
•
|
Cash balance3
|
4.8
|
8.1
|
• Investment in engineering projects
|
2.7
|
1.6
Outlook
-
Continued US rig count growth gives optimism regarding US market
-
Focus on international opportunities as markets recover
-
Ongoing investment in the development and deployment of new market-led technologies
-
Emphasis on maintaining a strong balance sheet
2
1 The reconciliation between Underlying overheads and Administrative expenses before amortisation is follows:
|
|
Year to 31 March 2022
|
Year to 31 March 2021
|
|
$m
|
$m
|
Total underlying overheads
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
Depreciation - fixed assets
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Depreciation - rental fleet
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
PSP Share charge
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Administrative expenses before amortisation (including bad debt charge)
|
3.2
|
3.9
2 The reconciliation between Loss attributable to shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA is follows:
|
|
Year to 31 March 2022
|
Year to 31 March 2021
|
|
$m
|
$m
|
Loss attributable to shareholders
|
(0.8)
|
(1.1)
|
Exceptional items
|
-
|
0.1
|
Amortisation
|
0.2
|
-
|
Depreciation - fixed assets
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Depreciation - rental fleet
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
PSP Share charge
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Interest
|
-
|
(0.1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
0.3
|
0.1
Both the above alternative performance measures are shown as the Board consider these to be key to the management as the business as a whole.
|
3 The cash balance includes::
|
|
|
Year to 31 March 2022
|
|
$m
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3.3
|
Bank deposits
|
1.5
|
Cash balance
|
4.8
Year to 31 March 2021 $m
8.1
-
8.1
Company Information
For the year to 31 March 2022
DIRECTORS:
Chairman
Martin Perry
|
Executive Directors
|
|
Andrew Law
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
David Steel
|
Chief Finance Officer
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
Neil Hartley
|
Chairman of the Remuneration and Audit Committees
|
Iain Paterson
|
Chairman of Nomination Committee
|
SECRETARY
|
|
David Steel
|
|
REGISTERED OFFICE
|
|
The Courtyard
|
|
High Street
|
|
Ascot
|
|
Berkshire
|
|
SL5 7HP
|
|
REGISTERED NUMBER
|
|
07590845 (England and Wales)
|
|
AUDITORS
|
|
BDO LLP
|
|
Registered Auditors
|
|
55 Baker St,
|
|
Marylebone, London W1U 7EU
|
NOMINATED ADVISER & BROKER finnCap
1 Bartholomew Close
London
EC1A 7BL
LEGAL ADVISORS
CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
Cannon Place
78 Cannon Street
London
EC4N 6AF
REGISTRARS
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
Bristol BS99 6ZZ
4
