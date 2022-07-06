Enteq Technologies : Annual Report – 31 March 2022

1 The reconciliation between Underlying overheads and Administrative expenses before amortisation is follows:

Year to 31 March 2022 Year to 31 March 2021 $m $m Total underlying overheads 2.3 2.6 Depreciation - fixed assets 0.2 0.2 Depreciation - rental fleet 0.5 0.9 PSP Share charge 0.2 0.2 Administrative expenses before amortisation (including bad debt charge) 3.2 3.9

2 The reconciliation between Loss attributable to shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA is follows:

Year to 31 March 2022 Year to 31 March 2021 $m $m Loss attributable to shareholders (0.8) (1.1) Exceptional items - 0.1 Amortisation 0.2 - Depreciation - fixed assets 0.2 0.2 Depreciation - rental fleet 0.5 0.9 PSP Share charge 0.2 0.2 Interest - (0.1) Adjusted EBITDA 0.3 0.1

Both the above alternative performance measures are shown as the Board consider these to be key to the management as the business as a whole.