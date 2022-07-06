Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Enteq Technologies Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTQ   GB00B41Q8Q68

ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(NTQ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
14.40 GBX   -0.69%
04:34aENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Report – 31 March 2022
PU
04:34aENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation – Full Year Results to 31 March 2022
PU
04:24aENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Prelim Announcement – 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enteq Technologies : Investor Presentation – Full Year Results to 31 March 2022

07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY22 Results

Andrew Law, CEO David Steel, CFO

Executive Team

Andrew Law, CEO

  • Technical, operations, management roles with Schlumberger and Weatherford
  • KPMG corporate finance background
  • London Business School, Sloan fellow

David Steel, CFO

  • Extensive experience in aerospace manufacturing and logistics
  • Previously Deputy Finance Director of geo-prediction tools provider to oil and gas industry
  • Started career with KPMG London

2

Sector Overview

Technologies for directional drilling of oil, gas & geothermal wells

Steering and control:

Measurement:

Communications:

Equipment such as Rotary

Directional and geological

Connecting MWD and RSS

Steerable Systems (RSS) to

sensors to provide real-time

systems and transmitting

provide directional control to

downhole Measurement While

information to/from downhole

follow the planned well path

Drilling (MWD)

and surface

3

Product Segments

Specialised technologies for efficient drilling of oil, gas & geothermal wells - >$11bn Specialised technologies for efficient drilling of oil, gas & geothermal wells:

MWD systems:

SABER RSS:

Connectivity:

  • Sophisticated sensors and electronics in the hostile down- hole environment.
  • MWD equipment supply market is c.$100m annually.
  • Market SABER RSS to MWD customer base
  • New product development, SABER RSS (Steer At-Bit Enteq Rotary) with game- changing potential for efficient drilling operations.
  • Target new technology RSS global market is c.$2bn annually.
  • Data connections between downhole systems
  • Enables integration of RSS with customer's MWD fleet

4

Operations Overview

  • Technology development:
    • SABER engineering and development team
    • Agreements with selected leading technology suppliers to enhance Enteq's product range
    • Core MWD based on Enteq's reliable and industry renowned XXT platform
  • Operations and Manufacturing:
    • Established SABER technology, manufacturing and assembly facility near Cheltenham, UK
    • In-househigh-temperature electronics manufacturing and operations facility in Houston
  • Sales:
    • Sales team working alongside international sales representatives
    • Technology distribution partnerships to enhance product offering

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enteq Upstream plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04:34aENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Report – 31 March 2022
PU
04:34aENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation – Full Year Results to 31 March 2022
PU
04:24aENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Prelim Announcement – 31 March 2022
PU
02:03aEarnings Flash (NTQ.L) ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES Reports FY22 Loss $-0.01
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (NTQ.L) ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES Reports FY22 Revenue $7.3M
MT
03/01ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : launches UK technology centre to support commercial growth and furthe..
PU
2021ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; SABER Tool for directional drilling – successful initial..
PU
2021ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Andrew Law presents plans to commercialise SABER
PU
2021ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Results to 30 September 2021
PU
2021ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation – Interim Results 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,20 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,80 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 11,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Enteq Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Law Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Michael Steel Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Martin Gordon Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Stayton Paterson Non-Executive Director
Neil John Hartley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC-0.68%12
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED19.03%47 111
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.91%27 765
HALLIBURTON COMPANY37.43%26 058
NOV INC.18.01%6 281
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-11.26%3 934