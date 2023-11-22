22 November 2023

Enteq Technologies opens Aberdeen office to support global RSS growthstrategy

Categories: News

Aberdeen, United Kingdom, XX November 2023:Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the energy services technology supplier, has opened its new office in Aberdeen. The move to the UK's energy capital builds on its existing presence in Cheltenham and Houston and supports Enteq's ongoing strategic expansion.

Situated at Queen's Gardens in the city centre, the Aberdeen office will function as Enteq's support services headquarters, overseeing finance, HR, and IT operations. The move comes as Enteq commercialises its innovative SABER Tool (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool), an alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems (RSS), which has the potential to support oil and gas applications as well as new energy applications, such as geothermal drilling and methane capture.

Aberdeen is a vital hub for the UK's energy sector and Enteq views the city as a key pillar for its global expansion. For this reason, Enteq selected an office location which offered the ability to scale up and expand in line with overall business growth.

Heading up the Aberdeen office is Mark Ritchie, Enteq's recently appointed CFO, who expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

"While SABER is set to shake up the global RSS sector, the UK is our home and Aberdeen is an excellent base with a wealth of energy companies and talent."

"After SABER validated its commercial readiness and game changing potential, pushing forward with opening this office was a logical next step. Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK's energy sector and has always been a centre for innovation, so we feel right at home here. I'm delighted to formalise our presence in the city."

With SABER as its flagship product, Enteq has made significant investments to build its leadership team and solidify its credentials as a home of technology development for the energy sector in recent years. This includes the appointment of Andrew Law as CEO, Neil Bird as VP for Advanced Drilling Systems, Mark Ritchie as CFO and, most recently, David MacNeill as a non-executive director.

SABER is based on a concept created by Shell, with exclusive license for the IP secured by Enteq. Enteq has developed and refined the concept, adding additional protected IP, to create the field-ready tool of today.

Andrew Law, CEO of Enteq Technologies, remarked:

"Our expansion into Aberdeen comes at a time of real momentum for Enteq and SABER. The appointment of Mark as CFO and office opening has further strengthened our presence within the UK energy market, which is a key region for driving our global ambitions. SABER can be deployed both in North Sea and for less conventional operations like geothermal drilling, so we also look forward to speaking with potential local customers and partners."

In addition to the new office, Enteq has appointed Aberdeen-based firms AAB and Involve HR to provide essential support for the company's ongoing growth strategy and expanding team. This new office will also provide a base to facilitate engagement with locally based customers and partners working in the UK's energy capital.

ENDS

Enteq Technologies (Enteq) is the specialist energy services engineering and technology company best known for its revolutionary, field-proven SABER Tool (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool) directional drilling technology. Listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM, Enteq Technologies is a proudly independent UK and Houston-based engineering firm world-renowned for its downhole high-temperature (HT) expertise. The ingenuity of the SABER Tool approach lies in the application of proven, patented technologies in novel ways to achieve a sleek, elegant, and mechanically simple design, thereby improving reliability and project uptime versus traditional RSS (rotary steerable system) solutions. The SABER Tool is field-proven and ready for commercial deployment. The Tool is set to drive operational efficiency across the world's directional drilling applications, including hydrocarbon production, geothermal energy, methane capture and CCS (carbon capture and storage).

Ewan.smith@aspectusgroup.com