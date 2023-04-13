Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Enteq Technologies Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTQ   GB00B41Q8Q68

ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(NTQ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
10.75 GBX    0.00%
04:45aEnteq Technologies : sells XXT and invests in new facility to focus on novel RSS solution, SABER
PU
04/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% on Signs of Moderating US Inflation
DJ
04/12BOE's Greene Hire Adds Slightly More Hawkish Tilt
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enteq Technologies : sells XXT and invests in new facility to focus on novel RSS solution, SABER

04/13/2023 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 April 2023
Enteq sells XXT and invests in new facility to focus on novel RSS solution, SABER
Categories: News

Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the energy services technology and equipment supplier, announces the sale of its XXT MWD (measurement while drilling) intellectual property and associated assets to Rime Downhole for a multi-million figure sum. The sale comes as Enteq expands to new US headquarters in Houston, Texas, as it drives the continued development of SABER.

The Enteq XXT technology is well known throughout the industry for high reliability and delivering highly cost-efficient operations. The sale will enable Enteq to focus its attention, investment and resources towards the development of its SABER Tool.

The SABER Tool (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool), is Enteq's game-changing alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems (RSS) for directional drilling. SABER is designed to offer a robust, reliable, simple, and cost-effective alternative to current RSS options for use in oil and gas, geothermal and methane capture applications. SABER underwent its first round of testing earlier this year and is undergoing development ahead of further testing in the USA this summer.

Andrew Law, CEO at Enteq, said: "Our goal is to take novel ideas and disruptive technologies, such as SABER, to enhance and progress the sectors we work in.

"The sale of XXT doesn't mean an exit from MWD for Enteq, in fact, it reflects our focus on developing differentiated specialist MWD products and rotary steerable technologies, where there is a larger addressable market. The sale also increases the cash position of the business to underpin the development of SABER. The Enteq team will deliver a smooth transition to Rime Downhole to ensure continuity and technical support to our customers."

The sale comes as Enteq invested in new operating facilities in Houston, Texas in early April. The new facility is in an ideal location to support customers and partners with new workshop and office space.

Speaking of the new facility, Law added: "Houston has always been an important strategic base for us, but it was time for an upgrade. The facility was previously owned and used by a famous Youtuber, so while 'quirky' would be the best way to describe it, it reflects and embodies our creative, innovative spirit that we have applied across the business, our solutions, and particularly to the development of SABER. This space crucially offers us with plenty of room to grow the team and, in time, our technology offering."

- ENDS -

About Enteq Technologies' SABER Tool

The SABER Tool (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool) is a step change in directional drilling technology, developed by Enteq Technologies and based on a concept created by Shell. The ingenuity of the SABER Tool approach lies in the application of proven technologies in novel ways to achieve a sleek, elegant, and mechanically simple design, thereby improving reliability and project uptime versus traditional RSS solutions.

Rather than using pads or plates for steering, the SABER Tool uses an internally directed pressure differential system across the bit face. By removing these external contact points, the tool reduces wear and improves reliability, while also achieving true at-bit steering for the first time. The sleek, plain collar design also allows for a smoother borehole, further improving reliability, uptime and cost efficiency.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Enteq Technologies is a proudly independent UK and Houston-based engineering firm world-renowned for its high-temperature (HT) LWD/MWD solutions - expertise that makes the SABER Tool one of the world's few directional drilling designs suitable for HT applications.

Media contact:

Ewan.smith@aspectusgroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Enteq Upstream plc published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04:45aEnteq Technologies : sells XXT and invests in new facility to focus on novel RSS solution,..
PU
04/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% on Signs of Moderating US Inflation
DJ
04/12BOE's Greene Hire Adds Slightly More Hawkish Tilt
DJ
04/12Enteq sells XXT intellectual property; expects annual swing to loss
AN
04/12Enteq Technologies Sells Drilling System, Other Assets for $1.9 Million
MT
03/29Enteq Technologies sells property to support Sabel tool product
AN
02/15Enteq completes preliminary live drilling testing for tool Saber
AN
02/15Enteq Technologies plc Completes Preliminary Live Drilling Testing for SABER in Hard Ro..
CI
2022Geothermal Energy : heating up the industry
PU
2022Transcript : Enteq Technologies Plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,31 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,79 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,34 M 9,34 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Enteq Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrew Law Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Michael Steel Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Martin Gordon Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Stayton Paterson Non-Executive Director
Neil John Hartley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTEQ TECHNOLOGIES PLC-20.37%9
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-2.77%74 207
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.28%30 369
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.95%29 578
NOV INC.-11.44%7 371
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.48%5 997
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer