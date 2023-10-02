Enteq Technologies PLC - Ascot, England-based energy services technology and equipment supplier - On Friday, reports zero total revenue from continuing operations in the year ended March 31, unchanged from the year prior. Pretax loss was unchanged at USD1.6 million while basic loss per share was 2.0 pence compared to 2.2p.

Further, updates on trading ahead of annual general meeting on September 29. Says Enteq continues to invest in the engineering for Saber, with USD1.9 million invested since April 1, and plans are in place for the subsequent fleet-build. A commercial contract is in place and customer-testing operations are planned later in the year as part of this contract.

In addition, announces Iain Paterson who has served as a non-executive director and, for an earlier period, as chair will retire from the board from September 29.

Current stock price: 12.00 pence

12-month change: up 39%

