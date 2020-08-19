Log in
ENTER AIR SP. Z O.O.

(ENT)
Enter Air Sp z o o : Polish airline Enter Air to buy up to four Boeing 737-8 jets

08/19/2020

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday Poland's Enter Air placed a new order for two 737-8 aircraft with options for two more jets.

When the purchase agreement is fully exercised, Enter Air's 737 MAX fleet will rise to 10 aircraft, Boeing said.

"Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come," said Grzegorz Polaniecki, board member of Enter Air.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


Financials
Sales 2019 1 615 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2019 85,0 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net Debt 2019 1 001 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 456 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 47,4%
NameTitle
Grzegorz Wojciech Polaniecki Chairman-Management Board
Ewa Kubrak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Andrzej Kubrak Chief Operating Officer
Mariusz Olechno Chief Technical Officer
Piotr Przedwojewski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTER AIR SP. Z O.O.-40.91%124
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-36.72%20 150
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.75%17 552
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.38%14 566
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.64%13 464
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%11 215
